Andre Onana ‘enters negotiations’ with newly promoted club as potential exit looms

His future is uncertain

Representatives of Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana have reportedly entered negotiations with a newly promoted Saudi club fuelling doubt over the his future at the club.

Onana has struggled since arriving in Manchester in 2023, showing signs of promise at times, but has too often made mistakes in goal that have left many frustrated.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Onana could very possibly leave the Red Devils for Saudi Arabian clubs that were interested in the keeper prior to his move to Manchester in 2023.

It is indeed one of these Saudi Arabian teams that have shown concrete interest in the Cameroonian shot stopper, with Neom SC entering talks with the player’s representatives.

The news comes as per journalist Santi Aouna of large French football news and transfer site Foot Mercato.

He said that: “Neom are showing concrete interest in signing André Onana.

“Talks between Neom and his management are taking place behind the scenes.

“Onana is open to leave the club this summer.”

Neom SC are known most notably for former West Ham forward Saïd Benrahma who joined the Saudi team on loan from Lyon this season, helping them to promotion.

The team is also known for its association with the infamous dystopian project known as ‘The Line’ near the futuristic city of Neom.