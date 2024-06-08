All England fans are calling for the same thing after Iceland loss

“The changes needed are there to see!”

England suffered a damning defeat to Iceland in their last Euro 2024 warm-up match last night and all Three Lions fans are saying the same thing.

Jon Thorsteinsson opened the scoring in the 12th minute and England’s response to going behind was near enough none-existent, registering only 13 shots all game.

Despite a relatively strong side fielded by Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions were described as “woeful”, with calls for omitted players to return to the side.

Fans took to X to vent their frustrations, crying out for the likes of Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and James Maddison.

England could have done with a Grealish tonight



And they may well need a player like him during the Euros. Poor call to discard him. Happy to be proven wrong but we will see https://t.co/3kcG1VWNRc — Simon Clare (@SiClare) June 7, 2024

Controversially, the three were not included in the final squad and it was evident their creativity was missing last night in a lacklustre showing.

Rashford was a huge figure in the Qatar hosted 2022 World Cup scoring 3 goals, including an excellent group-stage brace against Wales.

Undoubtedly, he is the type of player that can provide a moment of brilliance and change games.

Serbia’s Nemanja Matic described the exclusion of Rashford and Grealish as “good news” ahead of the opening clash next Sunday at the Veltins Arena.

I would always like to have players like @MarcusRashford and @JackGrealish in the team, players who can decide the game with one move!Not selected/good news for us 🇷🇸 — Nemanja Matic (@NemanjaMatic) June 7, 2024

Spurs fans also expressed their anger towards Maddison not being selected as an assist and dead ball specialist.

Maddison registered 9 assists in the 2023/24 Premier League season in 28 games.