Man praised after explaining why women don’t like ‘nice guys’

‘I’m just a nice guy, what’s not to love’

A TikToker has gone viral for explaining exactly why women don’t like ‘nice guys’.

Cyzor, who goes under the name @cyzorstudio on the platform, shares a range of content online for men particularly on the subject of women.

One follower of Cyzor’s asked him for his take on ‘nice guys’ writing: “Where are all the nice guys?’ You passed 4 of them on your way to that f**k boi who made your loins vibrate.”

The TikToker began his explanation simply saying: “Who’s gonna tell him?”

He then began to break down why women don’t go for nice guys (or at least in the sense that some men think they would).

He said: “Women aren’t looking for nice guys. In fact the phrase ‘nice guy’ is a major red flag.

“Let me tell you the problem with nice guys. First off, being nice isn’t a flex. That’s what you’re supposed to be.

“Expecting women to want you because you’re a nice guy is like expecting a woman to want you because you shower regularly. You shower regularly right?

“At some point in your childhood somebody told you that if you want a girl to like you, all you have to do is be nice to them. They lied. I’m sorry, that’s not true.”

Cyzor continued by explaining that being a ‘nice guy’ isn’t what it takes for a woman to find you attractive saying: “You need more than that.”

He continued: “And this bitterness when a girl you like f*** someone that’s not you. What’s that about? Who they f***? Somebody with more than niceness right? Somebody who is charismatic maybe? Who looked good? Who smelled good? Who was funny? Somebody more interesting than you right?”

Cyzor then told men to “stop being entitled” by thinking that they “deserve” a woman they like.

He said: “Sometimes you’ll put your best foot forward and someone still won’t like you because they just don’t like you, that’s life. Being bitter about it is childish.”

He then stressed that with self-professed ‘nice guys’ their “niceness is always conditional”, saying that it only exists until a woman chooses not to sleep with them.

He concluded: “Spend less time trying to be a nice guy and spend more time trying to be a good man.”

And the comment section was massively behind Cyzor with one woman writing: “If you have to tell people you’re a ‘nice guy’… you’re not really a good person.”

Another said: “This may be the most accurate thing I’ve seen on IG ever.”

Related links: