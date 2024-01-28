Search icon

Travel

28th Jan 2024

World’s largest cruise ship sets sail on maiden voyage from Miami

Joseph Loftus

People amazed to see size of world's largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

It’s five times bigger than the Titanic

People have been left stunned by the size of the world’s largest cruise ship as its finally began embarking on its maiden voyage.

The appropriately named Icon of the Seas set sail from Miami on January 27.

Going by gross tonnage, which is a measure of a ship’s volume, the cruise liner clocks in at a staggering 248,663, making it the largest in the world.

With a length of 364.75 metres, it is also longer than the previous longest Oasis Class cruise liners.

This is almost 100 metres longer than the Titanic (269.1 metres), whilst the ship’s gross tonnage is more than five times that of the Titanic (46,328).

@thecruisespotter

Icon of the Seas arriving to Miami! 🥳 #cruise #cruiseship #iconoftheseas #icon #messi

♬ original sound – The Cruise Spotter

However, Icon of the Seas isn’t the longest ship ever built, with that honour going to Seawise Giant, an oil tanker which measured 458.46 metres.

The Icon is believed to have almost 10,000 people on board, made up of 2,350 crew and a maximum of 7,600 passengers.

The ship will travel to the coasts of the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Maarten and Honduras for seven night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations when she launches at the end of this month.

On board, passengers won’t run out of things to do in a hurry, with a giant waterpark, an AquaDome, an entertainment zone, over 40 dining options, a surf simulator, a mini-golf course, sports court, a rock climbing area and even an ice rink.

There are also 28 different types of accommodation spread across 20 decks.

Other features include an on-board ‘beach club’ with a suspended infinity pool, and an aquadome at the front of the vessel.

There are also seven pools on the ship, including Royal Bay, which is said to be the largest pool at sea.

And it has six record-breaking slides as well, including the Frightening Bolt, which is the tallest waterslide to sail, and the Pressure Drop, which is the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

@thecruisespotter

The World’s Biggest Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas! 🤯 #cruise #royalcaribbean #cruiseship #iconoftheseas #cruisetok

♬ To Trance – Novaspace

Icon of the Seas will also be the first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cell technology. Using technology such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems, Royal Caribbean claim that the vessel will be their most sustainable ship to date.

Reacting to clips of the cruise ship on social media, people couldn’t get over the sheer size of the vessel.

One person wrote: “Always heard how amazing it is jumbo jets fly, but it seems crazier that cruise ships don’t tip over.”

Another said: “It’s like floating high rise apartment building… surreal”

Someone else commented: “Holy cr*p Icon of the Seas makes the other mega ships its sailing past look so small in comparison.”

“Icon of the Seas is CRAZY,” a fourth added.

Cruise ships are quite a marmite holiday as it is, and plenty of people voiced their horror at Icon of the Seas as well.

“Floating norovirus hellscape,” one person wrote, with another labelling it a “floating petri dish.”

Someone else commented: “For anyone who says that hell doesn’t exist…”

And another wrote that it looks like the “least relaxing vacation ever.”

Related links:

Couple opt for ‘cheaper’ alternative to live on cruise ships year-round

Topics:

Cruise,Cruise ship,Holiday

RELATED ARTICLES

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair selling flights to Spain and Italy for just over a tenner until midnight

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Spain and Italy for just over a tenner until midnight

By Charlie Herbert

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

Cruise

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Fancy getting away from it all? This could be the dream job for you

Antarctica

Fancy getting away from it all? This could be the dream job for you

By Kieran Galpin

Super Nintendo World is officially open

Coronavirus

Super Nintendo World is officially open

By Danny Jones

You can now rent out the picturesque cottage from The Holiday on Airbnb

christmas films

You can now rent out the picturesque cottage from The Holiday on Airbnb

By Charlie Herbert

Friends fly to Dublin for £30 night out and go home the next morning – without booking hotel

Dublin

Friends fly to Dublin for £30 night out and go home the next morning – without booking hotel

By JOE

The micro-states and bizarre nations you should visit in Europe this summer

The micro-states and bizarre nations you should visit in Europe this summer

By Wil Jones

Jet2 suspends flights until late June due to ‘lack of clarity’ from government

foreign travel

Jet2 suspends flights until late June due to ‘lack of clarity’ from government

By Danny Jones

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith has died aged 48

Neighbours star Troy Beckwith has died aged 48

By Joseph Loftus

Limitless winners “too emotional to speak” after winning life changing amount

Limitless winners “too emotional to speak” after winning life changing amount

By Joseph Loftus

Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

By Charlie Herbert

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

By Charlie Herbert

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

Army

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

By Charlie Herbert

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

Cancer

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Arsene Wenger has made a laughable claim about David Ospina

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has made a laughable claim about David Ospina

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Swiss police raid Uefa offices after Gianni Infantino Panama Papers revelations

feature-homepage

Swiss police raid Uefa offices after Gianni Infantino Panama Papers revelations

By Simon Lloyd

The man in this old picture looks just like Matthew McConaughey

Film

The man in this old picture looks just like Matthew McConaughey

By Declan Cashin

UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028

Euro 2028

UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts of Euro 2028

By Callum Boyle

Haunting of Hill House star discusses that game-changing scene with the ‘Bent-Neck Lady’

Entertainment

Haunting of Hill House star discusses that game-changing scene with the ‘Bent-Neck Lady’

By Paul Moore

Everyone’s swooning over David Beckham’s new hairstyle at Old Trafford this weekend

David Beckham

Everyone’s swooning over David Beckham’s new hairstyle at Old Trafford this weekend

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories