Couple opt for ‘cheaper’ alternative to live on cruise ships year-round

The pair sold all the possessions and swapped land-dwelling for a constant cruise experience.

Would you swap your apartment for a cabin?

Your Carhartt beanie for a sailors hat?

Your morning jog for a dip in the pool on the top of the deck?

Well that’s exactly what this couple from Florida did.

John and Melody Hennessee owned a house, ran a business, and also had a motorhome to travel around in.

However, three years ago, the couple decided to give it up for life at sea.

The couple says they were sick of driving.

They also found it tough to keep up with house and car payments.

Insurance and mortgage repayments were getting them down.

So, when they saw an advert for Royal Caribbean’s 274-day cruise on Facebook, they didn’t need any more persuading.

John told Sky News:

“We no longer have a mortgage or the expense of homes. We no longer have vehicle insurance, property insurance, or utility bills. The list goes on. “[…] We now have a telephone bill, a ship bill, and a few credit card bills for when we go ashore, but that’s it.”

Couple say they’re saving thousands of dollars after opting to live at sea.

The pair believe it’s worked out cheaper too.

They revealed that at the moment they’re paying ‘probably close to half’ of what they used to pay ‘on land’.

Now that’s not to say the back-to-back-to-back cruises lifestyle is cheap…

The couple have currently been booking monthly and after December 2024, they’ll be hopping aboard a residential cruise ship with Villa Vie.

And the ‘all-inclusive cruise home’ may offer more stability with a more permanent cruise lifestyle.

BUT it doesn’t come cheap…

An inside villa costing $99,999 alongside a monthly fee of $3,499 for a double, or $2,499 for a single, according to Villa Vie’s website.

The Hennessee’s say they’re up for it though, with Melody insisting they plan on staying for at least 15 years from 2024.