Search icon

Travel

24th Sep 2023

Plane passengers get $1,400 refund after dog farted on them for 13 hours

Steve Hopkins

At first the dog was snorting… but then it started farting

A couple has been compensated after claiming that spent 13-hours on a plane next to a dog that kept farting, snoring and drooling on them.

Gill and Warren Press made headlines earlier this month after telling how the emotional support dog left “saliva good” all over their legs and ruined stopped their flight from Paris to Singapore.

The incident happened with the flatulent four-legged traveller during the first leg of the couple’s their trip to New Zealand.

Gill told New Zealand media outlet, Stuff that at first she thought it was her husband’s phone making strange noises.

“I heard this noise – a heavy snorting,” she told the website.

“I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing.

“I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip.’”

The couple raised the issue with a flight attendant but were told the only option was to move from premium economy to economy.

Not wanting to relocate, the couple’s stayed put, and put up with the dog’s continued “farting” throughout the journey.

Gill further explained: “They couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant his head was under my husband’s feet.

“My husband was in shorts, and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg.”

The couple’s first complaint led to an offer of $116 worth of travel vouchers, which they were unhappy with.

After months of emails to Singapore Airlines, the New Zealand couple said they received about $1,410 which they plan to donate to an organisation that matches vision-impaired people with service dogs.

Gill told Insider: “The principal wasn’t about the money, it was truly about making people accountable.”

Singapore Airlines said in a statement: “Singapore Airlines (SIA) apologises to Mr and Mrs Press for their experience on board their flight from Paris to Singapore.

“SIA endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding. In circumstances where customers seated next to an assistance dog request to be moved, we will assist to re-seat customers within the same cabin if space permits.

“In this instance, we were unable to move Mr and Mrs Press within the same cabin as the Premium Economy Class cabin was full. Our crew offered to move Mr and Mrs Press to two empty seats in Economy Class, which they accepted after take-off. “We are in contact with them to provide further necessary assistance on this matter.”

Read the Insider story here:

Related links:

Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

Fleeing Ukrainian woman carries large elderly dog 10 miles across border on her shoulders

Bulldog pup ‘saves owner’s life’ by chewing his toe to the bone while he was asleep

Driver tried to switch seats with his dog to avoid DUI arrest

Topics:

airlines,Dogs,flying,Singapore Airlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

Alligator

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

By Steve Hopkins

Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

animal shelter

Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

By Steve Hopkins

Bulldog pup ‘saves owner’s life’ by chewing his toe to the bone while he was asleep

Animals

Bulldog pup ‘saves owner’s life’ by chewing his toe to the bone while he was asleep

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Time traveller from 2906’ claims universe is kept in a ‘massive jar by creator’

TikTok

‘Time traveller from 2906’ claims universe is kept in a ‘massive jar by creator’

By Tobi Akingbade

The world’s longest non-stop flight takes off today

Flight

The world’s longest non-stop flight takes off today

By Paul Moore

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

airlines

Airline tests adult-only zones on flights

By Steve Hopkins

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

By JOE

Super Nintendo World is officially open

Coronavirus

Super Nintendo World is officially open

By Danny Jones

I went to Norway for a music festival and fell in love with the city of Bergen

Bergen

I went to Norway for a music festival and fell in love with the city of Bergen

By Will Lavin

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

Arsenal

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

By Callum Boyle

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

Comedy

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

By Steve Hopkins

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Burnley

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

By Steve Hopkins

13-foot alligator caught carrying lifeless human body down canal in Florida

Alligator

13-foot alligator caught carrying lifeless human body down canal in Florida

By Steve Hopkins

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

Burnley

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

PSG’s Qatari owners in talks to buy stake in Leeds United

Football

PSG’s Qatari owners in talks to buy stake in Leeds United

By Kyle Picknell

Manchester United fans’ cheeky chant was appreciated by some West Ham supporters

Manchester United

Manchester United fans’ cheeky chant was appreciated by some West Ham supporters

By Ben Kiely

Former UFC champion Benson Henderson was comfortably beaten on his Bellator debut

Andrey Koreshkov

Former UFC champion Benson Henderson was comfortably beaten on his Bellator debut

By Kevin Beirne

Hull City striker was right to be shocked by ludicrous red card against Watford

Hull City

Hull City striker was right to be shocked by ludicrous red card against Watford

By Robert Redmond

Deontay Wilder’s trainer reveals why Wilder refused to show respect to Fury after defeat

Boxing

Deontay Wilder’s trainer reveals why Wilder refused to show respect to Fury after defeat

By Callum Boyle

Jose Aldo finally budged from dubious rankings spot

Brian Ortega

Jose Aldo finally budged from dubious rankings spot

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories