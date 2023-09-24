Search icon

News

24th Sep 2023

Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

Steve Hopkins

‘Their world has been shaken by loss and they yearn for a quiet home where they can find comfort together’

A pair of dogs were found lying next to their dead owner by police and are now seeking a new home to spend their final days.

Carla Lane Animals in Need, of Liverpool, said it was called by police after it found Mylo, 11, and Chinese Crested Pinocchio, 10. Their owner is thought to have died some days prior.

The charity is now desperately searched for a new home for the dogs, but has failed to find anyone despite making several appeals.

Writing on its Facebook page, the animal charity said: “Their world has been shaken by loss and they yearn for a quiet home where they can find comfort together.”

The post said the “ageing companions offer a lifetime of love and in their twilight years they deserve a place of peace and understanding.”

The pair do, however have some age-related health issues, the charity noted.

Mylo has a large lump in his mouth, but it is not thought to be cancerous and he is still “eating soft meals happily”. However, “he will need a close eye kept on him and surgery may have to be an option.”

The charity said it will cover any existing health conditions and “we can discuss any conditions that may prop up in the future.”

The charity urged dog lovers to “open your heart and home to these grieving friends? Your kindness can provide them with the love and tranquillity they desperately need.

“Please consider giving these two loyal souls a chance to heal and share their enduring affection with you.

“We know this is a big ask, but we have to get this pair back into a home and out of kennels for their own good!”

The charity also urged anyone able to offer long-term foster or forever care, to share their story “everywhere you can.”

The dogs, the charity said, could live with a spayed female, dog-savvy cats and older children who understand that these are older dogs.”

Interested parties can find more information here.

Related links:

Fleeing Ukrainian woman carries large elderly dog 10 miles across border on her shoulders

Bulldog pup ‘saves owner’s life’ by chewing his toe to the bone while he was asleep

Driver tried to switch seats with his dog to avoid DUI arrest

Topics:

animal shelter,Dogs,Liverpool,Pets

RELATED ARTICLES

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

Alligator

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

By Steve Hopkins

Plane passengers get $1,400 refund after dog farted on them for 13 hours

airlines

Plane passengers get $1,400 refund after dog farted on them for 13 hours

By Steve Hopkins

Bulldog pup ‘saves owner’s life’ by chewing his toe to the bone while he was asleep

Animals

Bulldog pup ‘saves owner’s life’ by chewing his toe to the bone while he was asleep

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Met Police horse collapses and dies during Notting Hill Carnival

bank holiday

Met Police horse collapses and dies during Notting Hill Carnival

By April Curtin

Bad news: Edward Snowden says computers can crack your sh*tty password in under 1 second

America

Bad news: Edward Snowden says computers can crack your sh*tty password in under 1 second

By Ben Kenyon

Joe Rogan speaks out against gun control after US school shooting saying ‘no one knows how to stop that’

gun control

Joe Rogan speaks out against gun control after US school shooting saying ‘no one knows how to stop that’

By Kieran Galpin

JOE’s 5-Word News: Ghostbusters, Equality, Siri, Grandpa, Pratt

5 Word News

JOE’s 5-Word News: Ghostbusters, Equality, Siri, Grandpa, Pratt

By Ben Kenyon

Trump reportedly to sue Facebook and Twitter CEOs for everyone ‘cancelled’ by social media

Donald Trump

Trump reportedly to sue Facebook and Twitter CEOs for everyone ‘cancelled’ by social media

By Charlie Herbert

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers and customers for paying for his trip to space

Amazon

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers and customers for paying for his trip to space

By Kieran Galpin

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

Arsenal

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

By Callum Boyle

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

Comedy

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

By Steve Hopkins

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Burnley

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

By Steve Hopkins

13-foot alligator caught carrying lifeless human body down canal in Florida

Alligator

13-foot alligator caught carrying lifeless human body down canal in Florida

By Steve Hopkins

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

Burnley

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

A forensic examination of Dec and Holly’s compatibility as co-presenters

I'm A Celeb

A forensic examination of Dec and Holly’s compatibility as co-presenters

By Ciara Knight

Olivier Giroud says he’s “not happy with my situation” – and hints he could leave Arsenal

Arsenal

Olivier Giroud says he’s “not happy with my situation” – and hints he could leave Arsenal

By Rob Burnett

The JOE guide to… surviving the summer holidays with kids

Children

The JOE guide to… surviving the summer holidays with kids

By Aaron Gillies

The JOE 2000s Football Quiz | Round 16

Football

The JOE 2000s Football Quiz | Round 16

By Patrick McCarry

Arnold Schwarzenegger faces up to the T-800 Terminator on shopping trip

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger faces up to the T-800 Terminator on shopping trip

By Marc Mayo

23 new and returning shows in 2023 we’re very excited about

Shows

23 new and returning shows in 2023 we’re very excited about

By Rory Cashin

Load more stories