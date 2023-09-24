Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

‘Their world has been shaken by loss and they yearn for a quiet home where they can find comfort together’

A pair of dogs were found lying next to their dead owner by police and are now seeking a new home to spend their final days.

Carla Lane Animals in Need, of Liverpool, said it was called by police after it found Mylo, 11, and Chinese Crested Pinocchio, 10. Their owner is thought to have died some days prior.

The charity is now desperately searched for a new home for the dogs, but has failed to find anyone despite making several appeals.

Writing on its Facebook page, the animal charity said: “Their world has been shaken by loss and they yearn for a quiet home where they can find comfort together.”

The post said the “ageing companions offer a lifetime of love and in their twilight years they deserve a place of peace and understanding.”

The pair do, however have some age-related health issues, the charity noted.

Mylo has a large lump in his mouth, but it is not thought to be cancerous and he is still “eating soft meals happily”. However, “he will need a close eye kept on him and surgery may have to be an option.”

The charity said it will cover any existing health conditions and “we can discuss any conditions that may prop up in the future.”

The charity urged dog lovers to “open your heart and home to these grieving friends? Your kindness can provide them with the love and tranquillity they desperately need.

“Please consider giving these two loyal souls a chance to heal and share their enduring affection with you.

“We know this is a big ask, but we have to get this pair back into a home and out of kennels for their own good!”

The charity also urged anyone able to offer long-term foster or forever care, to share their story “everywhere you can.”

The dogs, the charity said, could live with a spayed female, dog-savvy cats and older children who understand that these are older dogs.”

Interested parties can find more information here.

