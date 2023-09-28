Search icon

lifestyle

28th Sep 2023

Man claims he’s a cyborg from 2050 sent to warn humans about apocalypse

JOE

Not everyone was convinced by his back story

A “cyborg from the year 2050” has suggested an apocalypse is on the way and that he has been sent back in time to warn us.

The time traveller, who goes by Orrin, is also convinced that the world is a “simulation”, so perhaps the apocalypse isn’t something we need to worry about quite so much.

Regardless, Orrin says life as we know it will end in 2050, so, be warned, you may only have 27 years left to make all your dreams come true.

People have been throwing around the word apocalypse for a while, but Orrin says, the impending disaster is environmental.

Naturally, he spoke about the disaster to the only man qualified to hear it – Dr Phil.

“We are a collective conscious and it is our collective responsibility to guide Earth from the apocalypse in 2050,” he told the US talk show host in 2020.

He added that right now the priority should be to “escape the Matrix”, which is already probably on the top of many people’s ‘to-do’ list.

“We need revolution. Right now the current system, such as socio-political status, has put people who look and sound a certain way down,” Orrin explained.

“We must change the entire institution and framework in order for us to value things such as greater good, such as society, such as the environment, such as uplifting communities.”

Orrin later repeated his claims in a YouTube interview with a channel called ApexTV. The channel supposedly features a lot of people who claim to be from the future.

On the channel, the tough questions were put to Orrin, such as: “Is there a Matrix?”, “Why is the corporation trying to divide us?” and “how can humanity escape the Matrix?”

“We are being kept down by a corporation,” he replied, adding: “They are lying to us through marketing schemes and propaganda to hate ourselves, to divide us based on gender, race, sexuality, identity and preference.”

Commenting on the unique interview on social media, one person wrote: “Why are people laughing at him, maybe he really want to help us.

“I have nothing to lose if I believe him, but not believing him could become catastrophic in future if he is really a cyborg.”

Another added: “I don’t doubt anything at this point in time. Everything is a possibility. Our government proves it to us every day. Lol.”

Related links:

‘Time Traveller’ offers chilling warning about the near future

‘Time Traveller’ who correctly predicted Euro 2020 final shares World Cup ‘winner’

People are convinced they have found time travel ‘proof’ after ‘spotting’ Greta Thunberg in old picture

‘Time traveller from 2030’ passes lie detector test over future predictions

‘Time traveller’ claims he took this photo in the year 6000

Topics:

America,Dr Phil,Time Travel,time traveller

RELATED ARTICLES

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Family reaches £21.7 million settlement after son bullied to death at school

America

Family reaches £21.7 million settlement after son bullied to death at school

By Charlie Herbert

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

America

Popular US fast-food chain Chick-fil-A set to open restaurants in the UK

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

‘I lost £1,050 dream break because of a little known passport rule’

Holiday

‘I lost £1,050 dream break because of a little known passport rule’

By JOE

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan

Study finds most women find it a ‘turn off’ if partner listens to Joe Rogan podcast

By Steve Hopkins

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

Woman outraged after boyfriend tells her she needs to be more ‘like a lady’ because she farted

farts

Woman outraged after boyfriend tells her she needs to be more ‘like a lady’ because she farted

By JOE

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces she’s given birth to her first child

Bonnie Wright

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces she’s given birth to her first child

By Steve Hopkins

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

America

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

By Charlie Herbert

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

iOS

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

By Steve Hopkins

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

Football

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

By Callum Boyle

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 4

Entertainment

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 4

By Simon Kelly

Blue singer Lee Ryan sentenced for racially abusing British Airways flight attendant

Blue

Blue singer Lee Ryan sentenced for racially abusing British Airways flight attendant

By Steve Hopkins

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

bald

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA likely to choose England as sole host nation for Euro 2021

England (football)

UEFA likely to choose England as sole host nation for Euro 2021

By Reuben Pinder

Anthony Joshua has an ominous warning for UFC fighters eager for a payday

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua has an ominous warning for UFC fighters eager for a payday

By Darragh Murphy

This bad lipreading edit of the first Republican debate is hilarious (Video)

Bad Lipreading

This bad lipreading edit of the first Republican debate is hilarious (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

Eminem to open a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti

Eminem

Eminem to open a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti

By Kieran Galpin

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

pilot

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Dwayne Johnson to star in DC League of Super Pets as Krypto the Super-Dog

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson to star in DC League of Super Pets as Krypto the Super-Dog

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories