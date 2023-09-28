Man claims he’s a cyborg from 2050 sent to warn humans about apocalypse

Not everyone was convinced by his back story

A “cyborg from the year 2050” has suggested an apocalypse is on the way and that he has been sent back in time to warn us.

The time traveller, who goes by Orrin, is also convinced that the world is a “simulation”, so perhaps the apocalypse isn’t something we need to worry about quite so much.

Regardless, Orrin says life as we know it will end in 2050, so, be warned, you may only have 27 years left to make all your dreams come true.

People have been throwing around the word apocalypse for a while, but Orrin says, the impending disaster is environmental.

Naturally, he spoke about the disaster to the only man qualified to hear it – Dr Phil.

“We are a collective conscious and it is our collective responsibility to guide Earth from the apocalypse in 2050,” he told the US talk show host in 2020.

He added that right now the priority should be to “escape the Matrix”, which is already probably on the top of many people’s ‘to-do’ list.

“We need revolution. Right now the current system, such as socio-political status, has put people who look and sound a certain way down,” Orrin explained.

“We must change the entire institution and framework in order for us to value things such as greater good, such as society, such as the environment, such as uplifting communities.”

Orrin later repeated his claims in a YouTube interview with a channel called ApexTV. The channel supposedly features a lot of people who claim to be from the future.

On the channel, the tough questions were put to Orrin, such as: “Is there a Matrix?”, “Why is the corporation trying to divide us?” and “how can humanity escape the Matrix?”

“We are being kept down by a corporation,” he replied, adding: “They are lying to us through marketing schemes and propaganda to hate ourselves, to divide us based on gender, race, sexuality, identity and preference.”

Commenting on the unique interview on social media, one person wrote: “Why are people laughing at him, maybe he really want to help us.

“I have nothing to lose if I believe him, but not believing him could become catastrophic in future if he is really a cyborg.”

Another added: “I don’t doubt anything at this point in time. Everything is a possibility. Our government proves it to us every day. Lol.”

