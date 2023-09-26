Search icon

Science

26th Sep 2023

Scientists find ‘giant’ dinosaur spider fossil in Australia

Steve Hopkins

It is the second-largest spider fossil ever found worldwide

Australia is the land of deadly things.

The continent is home to some of the deadliest creatures on Earth.

But if the you thought it’s spiders were the things of horror movies, wait until you see the prehistoric version.

Scientists have found a fossilised giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, only the fourth specimen of its kind to be found in the country, and the first worldwide, of a spider belonging to the large brush-footed trapdoor spider family, Barychelidae.

The new species, which lived in the Miocene 11 to 16 million years ago, has been officially named Megamonodontium mccluskyi.

It seems, even million of years ago, Australia was a paradise for creepy crawlies.

Palaeontologist Matthew McCurry of the University of New South Wales and the Australian Museum said that because only four spider fossils had been found across Australia it is “difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history.”

“That is why this discovery is so significant, it reveals new information about the extinction of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of the past,” he added.

McCurry said the closest living relative of the fossilised spider now lives in wet forests in Singapore through to Papua New Guinea, suggesting that “the group once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia but have subsequently gone extinct as Australia became more arid.”

The spider was discovered among a rich assemblage of Miocene fossils, which were found in a grassland region of NSW known as McGraths Flat.

So detailed was the preservation that the researchers could make out minute details in the body of the spider, confidently placing it close to the modern genus of Monodontium – but five times larger in size.

That’s not super huge, as Monodontium are usually quite small, but it’s still the second-largest spider fossil ever found, globally.

Megamonodontium mccluskyi’s body measures 23.31 millimeters, or just under an inch. With its legs spread, it would fit into the palm of your hand, MSN noted.

“Scanning electron microscopy allowed us to study minute details of the claws and setae on the spider’s pedipalps, legs and the main body,” explains virologist Michael Frese of the University of Canberra.

“Setae are hair-like structures that can have a range of functions. They can sense chemicals and vibrations, defend the spider against attackers and even make sounds.”

Arachnologist Robert Raven of Queensland Museum added: “Not only is it the largest fossilised spider to be found in Australia but it is the first fossil of the family Barychelidae that has been found worldwide.

“There are around 300 species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, but they don’t seem to become fossils very often. This could be because they spend so much time inside burrows and so aren’t in the right environment to be fossilized.”

The research has been published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Related links:

Topics:

Australia,Spiders

RELATED ARTICLES

Schoolboy’s grim vegan joke should never have made it to air – but everyone can’t stop laughing

Australia

Schoolboy’s grim vegan joke should never have made it to air – but everyone can’t stop laughing

By Steve Hopkins

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

insects

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

By Charlie Herbert

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

Australia

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists spot mystery object in space ‘unlike anything ever seen’ – and it’s sending signals to us

ICAR

Scientists spot mystery object in space ‘unlike anything ever seen’ – and it’s sending signals to us

By Kieran Galpin

Covid brain can cause brain to shrink, new study finds

Brain

Covid brain can cause brain to shrink, new study finds

By Danny Jones

Expert gives definitive reason as to why life after death is impossible

Afterlife

Expert gives definitive reason as to why life after death is impossible

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s how often you should feed your dog – the results even surprised scientists

animal

Here’s how often you should feed your dog – the results even surprised scientists

By Kieran Galpin

Doctor tells dying unvaccinated patients ‘I’m sorry but it’s too late’

America

Doctor tells dying unvaccinated patients ‘I’m sorry but it’s too late’

By Kieran Galpin

The total lunar eclipse is back this weekend – here’s how to see it

lunar eclipse

The total lunar eclipse is back this weekend – here’s how to see it

By April Curtin

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Al Hilal

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

By Callum Boyle

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

By Simon Kelly

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

BBC

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

By Steve Hopkins

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Football

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

By Callum Boyle

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

Babysitting

Mum slammed by thousands for ridiculous advert for babysitter

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This image of Donald Trump without his fake tan is disturbing the Internet

Donald Trump

This image of Donald Trump without his fake tan is disturbing the Internet

By Jordan Gold

Three new Diana productions show we need to get over our weird Royal obsession

Kristen Stewart

Three new Diana productions show we need to get over our weird Royal obsession

By Adam Bloodworth

Blue stand trial for criminal dance moves performed on live television

This Morning

Blue stand trial for criminal dance moves performed on live television

By Ciara Knight

Donald Trump seems to indicate he will run for Presidency again in 2024

2024

Donald Trump seems to indicate he will run for Presidency again in 2024

By Alex Roberts

Arsenal fans ruing ‘November Curse’ as Hector Bellerin suffers injury blow

Arsenal

Arsenal fans ruing ‘November Curse’ as Hector Bellerin suffers injury blow

By Ben Kenyon

The Jason Statham workout for strength and fat loss

Conditioning

The Jason Statham workout for strength and fat loss

By Alex Roberts

Load more stories