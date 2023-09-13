Search icon

Lifestyle

13th Sep 2023

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

Charlie Herbert

It is one of Britain’s biggest spiders

Sex-crazed spiders are set to invade UK homes as their mating season begins.

With autumn around the corner, British spiders tend to travel indoors to stretch their eight legs in search of a mate.

Female spiders are known to stay in one place for most of their lives, often setting up shop in our homes. Whereas, the males of the species, often travel in search of food, shelter and sex.

Ecologist Dr Chris Terrell-Nield of Nottingham Trent University explained that house spiders can be up to 10cm long and can be as big as a hand.

“The spider that is coming into houses at the moment is the house spider, and it is one of Britain’s biggest spiders.

“The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand – that is the top range, but it can be two-thirds of that size.

“The size is down to how much they have eaten. They are not dangerous but they can give you a nip.”

He added: “This time of the year, August and September, the male spiders have the urge to mate and start wandering and looking for females.

“When they find them they mate and she lays eggs and the male usually dies.”

Top Tips for keeping men away, but specifically spiders:

Should you want to keep the eight-legged creatures from your home, then ensure it is as clean and tidy as possible. Arachnids love dark and cluttered places.

It is also suggested to leave your curtains open during the day or when you are away for prolonged periods of time.

Get out your armoury of essential oils, specifically any that are particularly strong, like peppermint. The creepy crawlies have sensory organs on their legs, so dousing your house in sufficient amounts of strong scents can deter the critters from exploring your abode. Spiders don’t like the smell of mint and lavender – so they’re good plants to keep by windows – and they don’t like citrus and cinnamon either.

It is also advised that people clear out their gardens of spaces the creepy crawlies might like to hide and trim back branches they might use to sneak into the house and ensure that windows and doors are kept closed.

If they’re already in the house, it pays to be prepared. Mixing peppermint and oil in a spray bottle will do the trick.

Good luck.

Related links:

Topics:

insects,Life,Nature,Spiders

RELATED ARTICLES

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

Australia

Teen fresh out of high school opens a cafe and is heartbroken when it gets no customers

By Charlie Herbert

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

job interview

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

By Callum Boyle

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

Asian Hornet

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Dog dies after being left in a hot van on couple’s ‘nightmare’ wedding day

Dog

Dog dies after being left in a hot van on couple’s ‘nightmare’ wedding day

By Charlie Herbert

The simple iPhone prank that will drive your friends and family crazy…

iPhone

The simple iPhone prank that will drive your friends and family crazy…

By JOE

Come Ramadan With Me: Fasting For A Day

Food

Come Ramadan With Me: Fasting For A Day

By JOE

What’s it like to design your own coffin?

Death

What’s it like to design your own coffin?

By Wayne Farry

TWEETS: Tinder goes down and everybody goes into panic mode

Tech

TWEETS: Tinder goes down and everybody goes into panic mode

By JOE

CEO who gave all employees $70k salary says staff saved company by taking voluntary pay-cut

Business

CEO who gave all employees $70k salary says staff saved company by taking voluntary pay-cut

By Kieran Galpin

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

ariana grande

Ariana Grande tears up as she reveals she’s had ‘a tonne’ of cosmetic work

By Kat O'Connor

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

PlayStation

PlayStation 5 update features perfect addition for sneaky gamers

By Rory Cashin

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

Brazil

Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

By Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

Football

Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

By Callum Boyle

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

Fashion

Imposter does catwalk in trash bag at New York Fashion Week and no one notices until security intervene

By Steve Hopkins

Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

Football

Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

You may soften towards Luis Suarez after hearing about his tough upbringing

Barcelona

You may soften towards Luis Suarez after hearing about his tough upbringing

By Patrick McCarry

Popular songs presented in pie chart form for music nerds to enjoy

Music

Popular songs presented in pie chart form for music nerds to enjoy

By Ciara Knight

Didier Drogba’s deadly MLS hattrick at 38 proves that class is definitely permanent

Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba’s deadly MLS hattrick at 38 proves that class is definitely permanent

By Ben Kenyon

The reason why Ben Foster will play for the World XI at Soccer Aid

Ben Foster

The reason why Ben Foster will play for the World XI at Soccer Aid

By Callum Boyle

The four fastest players in the Premier League face off this weekend at an unlikely venue

Leicester City

The four fastest players in the Premier League face off this weekend at an unlikely venue

By JOE

No, Donald Trump’s election hasn’t saved a bunch of American jobs at Ford

Donald Trump

No, Donald Trump’s election hasn’t saved a bunch of American jobs at Ford

By Tom Victor

Load more stories