It is one of Britain’s biggest spiders

Sex-crazed spiders are set to invade UK homes as their mating season begins.

With autumn around the corner, British spiders tend to travel indoors to stretch their eight legs in search of a mate.

Female spiders are known to stay in one place for most of their lives, often setting up shop in our homes. Whereas, the males of the species, often travel in search of food, shelter and sex.

Ecologist Dr Chris Terrell-Nield of Nottingham Trent University explained that house spiders can be up to 10cm long and can be as big as a hand.

“The spider that is coming into houses at the moment is the house spider, and it is one of Britain’s biggest spiders.

“The males are up to 10cm across the leg span and can be the size of your hand – that is the top range, but it can be two-thirds of that size.

“The size is down to how much they have eaten. They are not dangerous but they can give you a nip.”

He added: “This time of the year, August and September, the male spiders have the urge to mate and start wandering and looking for females.

“When they find them they mate and she lays eggs and the male usually dies.”

Top Tips for keeping men away, but specifically spiders:

Should you want to keep the eight-legged creatures from your home, then ensure it is as clean and tidy as possible. Arachnids love dark and cluttered places.

It is also suggested to leave your curtains open during the day or when you are away for prolonged periods of time.

Get out your armoury of essential oils, specifically any that are particularly strong, like peppermint. The creepy crawlies have sensory organs on their legs, so dousing your house in sufficient amounts of strong scents can deter the critters from exploring your abode. Spiders don’t like the smell of mint and lavender – so they’re good plants to keep by windows – and they don’t like citrus and cinnamon either.

It is also advised that people clear out their gardens of spaces the creepy crawlies might like to hide and trim back branches they might use to sneak into the house and ensure that windows and doors are kept closed.

If they’re already in the house, it pays to be prepared. Mixing peppermint and oil in a spray bottle will do the trick.

Good luck.

