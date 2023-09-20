Search icon

20th Sep 2023

Mum shares tip to help get rid of giant spiders invading UK homes

Joseph Loftus

‘Get back you eight legged freaks’

If you’re anything like me, you’ve noticed a lot of home intruders over the past few weeks, the reason being a rather rapid change in the weather.

As the weather has taken a pretty quick turn for the worse, our arachnid neighbours who have been quite content living outdoors over the last few summer months, have decided its time to move in.

Unfortunately for any of those with a fear of spiders, this change in weather has also coincided with spider mating season, meaning some of us may have noticed a lot of new friends in our houses.

For some, the odd spider indoors is no big deal, but for others this is enough to reduce them to a state of national crisis. Though never fear, as one TikToker has revealed a very easy solution for getting rid of unwanted spiders.

Kamana Bhaskaran, who has more than 190,000 followers on TikTok, was asked: “Anything for spiders please? My two-year-old got terrorised the other day by seeing one on the curtains.”

And by Jove she did, explaining: “Let me show you how to keep them away with this all-natural spider spray.”

@kamanabhaskaran

Reply to @seemranseebaruth18 #hacks #homehacks #summer #summerhacks #cleantok

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

She said: “Fill a spray bottle with water, add peppermint oil and swish.

“Spray along the outside of the house, entryways and windows and in corners. The peppermint smell repels the spiders. No more spiders!”

Bhaskaran’s tip has been lauded by arachnophobes online with one person saying: “Thanks so much for sharing, I even see them in my bedroom upstairs.”

Another said: “I’ll definitely try this, the pest control guy said the spiders are the worst to kill.”

And don’t just trust TikTok as this tip is also supported by science.

Back in 2018, a study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology found that two of the spider species tested out of three avoided entering areas that have been sprayed with peppermint oil 75% of the time.

Not only does this tip get rid of spiders, but it also doesn’t harm them.

Win win.

