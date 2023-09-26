The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

You have three minutes to complete the JOE quiz

Welcome to Day 2 of the JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz.

Each day, we will give you 15 general knowledge questions and three minutes to complete the quiz.

You can do the quiz below, and if you missed yesterday’s edition, you can find it here.

Good luck, and let us know your score!

Related links:

QUIZ: Only true Peep Show fanatics will get full marks on this quiz

QUIZ: Can you guess the movie from the opening scene?

QUIZ: Can you name England’s XI from every knockout loss since 2002?