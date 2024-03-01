The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

Dydd Gwener Hapus!
Happy Friday, happy March, and happy Saint David’s day to our Welsh quizzers.
Michael Sheen, Anthony Hopkins, a banging national anthem, Gavin & Stacey, Hal Robson Kanu’s goal against Belgium at the 2018 Euros – there’s a lot to thank Wales for.
But I’ll stop waxing lyrical about Wales before I give away any answers to this week’s quiz, because there’s a round dedicated entirely to our friends across the River Severn.
Those of you with some strong celebrity knowledge will probably fare well in the final round as well, which is all about identifying the famous sibling.
So without further ado, here it is, the first quiz of March.
Related links:
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387
Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
You have four minutes to name these seven footballers