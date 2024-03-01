The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

Dydd Gwener Hapus!

Happy Friday, happy March, and happy Saint David’s day to our Welsh quizzers.

Michael Sheen, Anthony Hopkins, a banging national anthem, Gavin & Stacey, Hal Robson Kanu’s goal against Belgium at the 2018 Euros – there’s a lot to thank Wales for.

But I’ll stop waxing lyrical about Wales before I give away any answers to this week’s quiz, because there’s a round dedicated entirely to our friends across the River Severn.

Those of you with some strong celebrity knowledge will probably fare well in the final round as well, which is all about identifying the famous sibling.

So without further ado, here it is, the first quiz of March.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What's the largest ocean in the world? Pacific Atlantic Arctic Correct! Wrong! Which of these capital cities is furthest north? Paris Warsaw Brussels Correct! Wrong! What party is Stephen Flynn an MP for? Conservatives Labour SNP Correct! Wrong! Which car manufacturer produces the Prius? Toyota Renault Ford Correct! Wrong! In which century did the London Underground open? 19th century 20th century 18th century Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Who called Chelsea the 'blue billion-pound bottle jobs' during their 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final? Gary Neville Daniel Sturridge Jamie Carragher Correct! Wrong! What constructor was Lewis Hamilton racing for when he won his first ever F1 Grand Prix? Brawn GP McLaren Mercedes Correct! Wrong! Who is England's all-time top run scorer in Test match cricket? Joe Root Kevin Pietersen Alastair Cook Correct! Wrong! Who won the Women's Champions League last season (2022-23)? Lyon Chelsea Barcelona Correct! Wrong! Who scored a hat-trick for Scotland in their Calcutta Cup win over England last weekend? Duhan van der Merwe Blair Kinghorn Finn Russell Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Who directed Dune: Part Two? Denis Villeneuve Ridley Scott Steven Spielberg Correct! Wrong! What is Pedro Pascal's character's name in The Last of Us? John Josh Joel Correct! Wrong! Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in which film? The Father The Lost Daughter The Favourite Correct! Wrong! In the Simpsons, who is the eldest child? Maggie Bart Lisa Correct! Wrong! What was the title of Blur's debut album? Leisure Parklife Blur Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Wales



What flower is famously associated with Wales? Bluebells Tulips Daffodils Correct! Wrong! Welsh politician Aneurin Bevan is famous for being the founder of which British institution? The NHS The BBC The English Football League Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the river that runs through Cardiff? The Taff The Severn The Leith Correct! Wrong! How many James Bond theme songs has Welsh singing legend Shirley Bassey recorded? Two Three One Correct! Wrong! What is the best-placed finish Wales have ever had at a Rugby World Cup? Fourth place Runners-up Third place Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Name the sibling



Which Hemsworth brother is this? Liam Luke Chris Correct! Wrong! Which Olsen sister is this? Ashley Mary-Kate Elizabeth Correct! Wrong! Which Jonas brother is this? Joe Kevin Nick Correct! Wrong! Which Kardashian is this? Kim Khloe Kourtney Correct! Wrong! Which Franco brother is this? James Tom Dave Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz week 388 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

