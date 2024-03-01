Search icon

Entertainment

01st Mar 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

Charlie Herbert

JOE friday pub quiz week 388

Dydd Gwener Hapus!

Happy Friday, happy March, and happy Saint David’s day to our Welsh quizzers.

Michael Sheen, Anthony Hopkins, a banging national anthem, Gavin & Stacey, Hal Robson Kanu’s goal against Belgium at the 2018 Euros – there’s a lot to thank Wales for.

But I’ll stop waxing lyrical about Wales before I give away any answers to this week’s quiz, because there’s a round dedicated entirely to our friends across the River Severn.

Those of you with some strong celebrity knowledge will probably fare well in the final round as well, which is all about identifying the famous sibling.

So without further ado, here it is, the first quiz of March.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz week 388 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Related links:

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000

You have four minutes to name these seven footballers

Topics:

general knowledge,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

celebrity

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

By Ryan Price

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

By Ryan Price

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

Adam Sandler

Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

By Nina McLaughlin

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

farts

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

By Charlie Herbert

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

By Nina McLaughlin

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

celebrity

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

By Ryan Price

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

By Ryan Price

Load more stories