The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

When the quizzing gets tough, the tough get quizzing

Just in case you were starting to feel like winter is dragging, here’s a fact for you – this is the last quiz of February.

Yes, this time next week it will be March, and we’ll be waving goodbye to dark mornings and miserable weather. Hopefully. Maybe. Probably not actually, but last Sunday when it was 15C was nice wasn’t it?

Anyway, ‘what’s on the quizzing menu this week’ I hear you shout.

Well, after the holy trinity of general knowledge, sport and entertainment, you’re going to be challenged with a picture round of sitcom characters, followed by five tricky questions about how long actors were on screen for in some iconic roles.

And that about covers it really, so how about less chit chat and more quizzing?

Glad we’re in agreement.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What month do the clocks go forward in the UK? April March October Correct! Wrong! What is the capital of the Netherlands? Rotterdam Brussels Amsterdam Correct! Wrong! What flower is on the Labour Party's logo? Rose Tulip Poppy Correct! Wrong! Who wrote the novel Nineteen Eighty-Four? George Orwell F. Scott Fitzgerald Ernest Hemingway Correct! Wrong! What is the chemical symbol for silver? Ag K Pb Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which Portuguese side beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie this week? Sporting Benfica Porto Correct! Wrong! Which F1 team does Fernando Alonso drive for? Ferrari Aston Martin Alpine Correct! Wrong! What shirt number does the full-back wear in rugby union? 13 10 15 Correct! Wrong! Kaizer Chiefs are a professional football club in which African country? Ghana Nigeria South Africa Correct! Wrong! What score has been hit with this dart? 54 18 36 Correct! Wrong! Who hosted this year's film Baftas? Graham Norton Michael Sheen David Tennant Correct! Wrong! What year was the Wii released? 2006 2004 2008 Correct! Wrong! In which of these animated films does Jack Black voice one of the main characters? Kung Fu Panda Madagascar Shrek Correct! Wrong! Which of these bands has released the most albums since 2010? Red Hot Chili Peppers Foo Fighters Green Day Correct! Wrong! Which Indiana Jones film is this the ending of? The Temple of Doom The Raiders of the Lost Ark The Last Crusade Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Sitcom characters



What is the name of this character from The Office? Bob Keith Paul Correct! Wrong! What is the name of this character from Gavin and Stacey? Gwen Erin Nessa Correct! Wrong! What’s the name of this character from Only Fools and Horses? Uncle Bob Uncle Albert Grandpa Joe Correct! Wrong! What’s the name of this character from I'm Alan Partridge? Michael Dave Ben Correct! Wrong! What is the name of this character from The Thick of It? Terri Nicola Theresa Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: How long were they on screen for?



In the Silence of the Lambs, how long is Anthony Hopkins on screen for? 44 minutes 24 minutes 34 minutes Correct! Wrong! How long was Marlon Brando on screen for in The Godfather? 30 minutes 40 minutes 50 minutes Correct! Wrong! How long is Meryl Streep on screen for in The Devil Wears Prada? 28 minutes 21 minutes 15 minutes Correct! Wrong! How long is Anne Hathaway on screen for in Les Misérables? 20 minutes 15 minutes 10 minutes Correct! Wrong! Finally, what was Tom Felton's total screen time across ALL EIGHT of the Harry Potter films? 41 minutes 32 minutes 54 minutes Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE friday pub quiz week 387 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

