The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 382

No January blues here
As I’m sure many of you will have read and heard, this week supposedly included the most depressing day of the year: Blue Monday.
I’m sure plenty of you also know that there is absolutely no truth in this being the most depressing day of the year, and it’s actually just a marketing ploy thought up by a travel company in 2004 to sell more holidays.
January may be feeling like a slog for many of you at this point though, so how about a pub quiz to help lift any blues you may be feeling? It’s been a cold ol’ week, but we’re through the worst of it – before you know it it will be Pancake Day and spring will be creeping over the horizon.
In honour of the Blue Monday scam, there’s a blue round for you this week, along with one about baby animals, because what better way to lift the spirits than some pictures of cute animals?
Enjoy!
Related links:
The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 381
JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
Can you still pass GCSE Maths?