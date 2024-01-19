The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 382

No January blues here

As I’m sure many of you will have read and heard, this week supposedly included the most depressing day of the year: Blue Monday.

I’m sure plenty of you also know that there is absolutely no truth in this being the most depressing day of the year, and it’s actually just a marketing ploy thought up by a travel company in 2004 to sell more holidays.

January may be feeling like a slog for many of you at this point though, so how about a pub quiz to help lift any blues you may be feeling? It’s been a cold ol’ week, but we’re through the worst of it – before you know it it will be Pancake Day and spring will be creeping over the horizon.

In honour of the Blue Monday scam, there’s a blue round for you this week, along with one about baby animals, because what better way to lift the spirits than some pictures of cute animals?

Enjoy!

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the square root of 64? 16 8 4 Correct! Wrong! What year did World War One begin? 1917 1914 1912 Correct! Wrong! Which city is Andy Burnham the mayor of? Liverpool Leeds Manchester Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the famous theory formulated by Charles Darwin? Theory of evolution Theory of ancestry Theory of relativity Correct! Wrong! What is the chemical symbol for iron? Ir Fe Au Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which European giant has Jordan Henderson joined following his sudden departure from Al Ettifaq? Ajax PSG Inter Milan Correct! Wrong! This week, Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit announced he was leaving rugby to pursue a career in which sport? Basketball Baseball American football Correct! Wrong! Who holds the record for the most Australian Open singles titles? Novak Djokovic Serena Williams Margaret Court Correct! Wrong! Which of these is worth more points? Potting the blue ball in snooker A drop goal in rugby union A successful free throw in basketball Correct! Wrong! What was the only sport Team GB won a gold medal in at the 2022 Winter Olympics? Snowboarding Curling Skeleton Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Who presents the UK version of The Traitors? Claudia Winkleman Davina McCall Maya Jama Correct! Wrong! Which of these musicals is about a real-life historical figure? Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon Correct! Wrong! What is the alter ego of the superhero Black Widow? Natasha Romanoff Jennifer Walters Wanda Maximoff Correct! Wrong! What year was Minecraft released? 2013 2015 2011 Correct! Wrong! Pharrell Williams' song 'Happy' featured on the soundtrack for which 2013 film? The Croods Monsters University Despicable Me 2 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Blue



'Azul' is the word for blue in which language? Spanish Italian German Correct! Wrong! What was the name of the group who had a hit single in 1998 with the song 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)'? Eiffel 65 Cistine 65 Trifle 65 Correct! Wrong! Which football team does this blue kit belong to? Chelsea Birmingham City Ipswich Town Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the blue-skinned species in Avatar? Na'vi No'ri Ne'ri Correct! Wrong! In The Simpsons, which of these characters does NOT have blue hair? Marge Chief Wiggum Principal Skinner Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Baby animal names



What is a baby cow called? Fawn Calf Kid Correct! Wrong! What is a baby swan called? Cygnet Chick Gosling Correct! Wrong! What is a baby fox called? Kit Kid Squab Correct! Wrong! What is a baby horse called? Foal Foul Foil Correct! Wrong! What is a baby shark called? Cub Pup Colt Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz 382 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

