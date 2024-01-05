Search icon

Quiz

05th Jan 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 380

Charlie Herbert

JOE friday pub quiz week 380

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough

A famous mantra in sport, which for the last couple of weeks Luke Littler has proved in spades.

The only thing more impressive than him reaching the world championship final at 16 is the fact he’s managed to make darts the most-talked about sport in the country for the last few days. For that Luke, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. What a sport it is.

I’ve previously wondered in this intro who the most famous person who plays this quiz is. Well, it’s very possible that the World Darts Championship runner-up has played this quiz before.

Three weeks ago, that would have meant nothing to you or me. But now? I’d be honoured if Luke was here with us today. Keep an eye out to see if he pops a score in the comments.

In honour of his achievements at the Ally Pally, there’s a round all about celebs who burst onto the scene in their teenage years. There’s also a round about identifying crisp packets, which I hope is something you can all excel at.

Nevertheless, if any of you can pull a 25/25 score out the bag, it would be almost as impressive as a nine-darter.

Almost…

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday pub quiz 380 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Related links:

Quiz: Name the 20 players to make the most Premier League appearances

Match the U.S. Office quote to the character that said it

You have two minutes to name all 22 starters from the 2008 Champions League final

Topics:

general knowledge,The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 12

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 12

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 11

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 11

By JOE

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Name every city to host a Champions League final since 1992

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name every city to host a Champions League final since 1992

By Reuben Pinder

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 181

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 181

By Reuben Pinder

The JOE Football Quiz: Week 57

#joefootballquiz

The JOE Football Quiz: Week 57

By Robert Redmond

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 59

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 59

By Callum Boyle

QUIZ: Guess which year these Champions League photos were taken

Football

QUIZ: Guess which year these Champions League photos were taken

By Reuben Pinder

QUIZ: Name the players to have scored over 100 goals in the Premier League

Premier League

QUIZ: Name the players to have scored over 100 goals in the Premier League

By Robert Redmond

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed in Team of the Year list but Lionel Messi features

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed in Team of the Year list but Lionel Messi features

By Callum Boyle

Cannibal disaster thriller based on true story is one of Netflix’s most harrowing films yet

Cannibal disaster thriller based on true story is one of Netflix’s most harrowing films yet

By Nina McLaughlin

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

david soul

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

By Charlie Herbert

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

Instagram

Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland in huge Insta follower cull

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

PlayStation Plus drops £120 worth of free games for you to grab right now

By JOE

Arsenal accused of ’embarrassing’ Bukayo Saka after Premier League complaint

Arsenal

Arsenal accused of ’embarrassing’ Bukayo Saka after Premier League complaint

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The full 20 game line-up of the PlayStation Classic has been announced

chrismas

The full 20 game line-up of the PlayStation Classic has been announced

By JOE

No prizes for guessing who Liam Gallagher could be talking about with this not so subtle Twitter dig

Liam Gallagher

No prizes for guessing who Liam Gallagher could be talking about with this not so subtle Twitter dig

By Conor Heneghan

Megan Rapinoe leaves pitch in tears three minutes into final game

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe leaves pitch in tears three minutes into final game

By Charlie Herbert

Conor McGregor lands some deadly head kicks in sparring for the Jose Aldo superfight (Video)

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor lands some deadly head kicks in sparring for the Jose Aldo superfight (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

A 10 year old boy just won a WWE title, in one of wrestling’s strangest ever moments

Wrestlemania

A 10 year old boy just won a WWE title, in one of wrestling’s strangest ever moments

By Wil Jones

Jurgen Klopp may raid old club to bolster Liverpool backline

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp may raid old club to bolster Liverpool backline

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories