The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 380

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough

A famous mantra in sport, which for the last couple of weeks Luke Littler has proved in spades.

The only thing more impressive than him reaching the world championship final at 16 is the fact he’s managed to make darts the most-talked about sport in the country for the last few days. For that Luke, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. What a sport it is.

I’ve previously wondered in this intro who the most famous person who plays this quiz is. Well, it’s very possible that the World Darts Championship runner-up has played this quiz before.

Three weeks ago, that would have meant nothing to you or me. But now? I’d be honoured if Luke was here with us today. Keep an eye out to see if he pops a score in the comments.

In honour of his achievements at the Ally Pally, there’s a round all about celebs who burst onto the scene in their teenage years. There’s also a round about identifying crisp packets, which I hope is something you can all excel at.

Nevertheless, if any of you can pull a 25/25 score out the bag, it would be almost as impressive as a nine-darter.

Almost…

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Which of these is a Shakespeare play? A Midsummer Night's Dream Midsommar A Midsummer Nightmare Correct! Wrong! Which gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere? Carbon dioxide Oxygen Hydrogen Correct! Wrong! When was the last time Labour won a general election? 2005 2001 2010 Correct! Wrong! When did the World Wide Web become publicly accessible? 1991 1997 2001 Correct! Wrong! Which famous scientist formulated the three laws of motion? Albert Einstein Isaac Newton Charles Darwin Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



By what score did Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler in the World Darts Championship final? 7-3 7-6 7-4 Correct! Wrong! Which club sacked Wayne Rooney as their manager this week? Stoke City Birmingham City West Bromwich Albion Correct! Wrong! Which derby is contested when Sunderland play Newcastle? Tyne-Tees derby Tyne-Wear derby Tees-Wear derby Correct! Wrong! What was the last Grand Slam Rafael Nadal won? Wimbledon Australian Open French Open Correct! Wrong! How many teams got a podium finish in a race during the 2023 F1 season? 6 7 4 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these artists is going to be brought back to life virtually as part of a new concert experience opening in London in November? Frank Sinatra Elvis Presley Freddie Mercury Correct! Wrong! What sport is the film Moneyball about? Cricket Football Baseball Correct! Wrong! Which of these is NOT the name of one of the four main Hobbits in The Lord of the Rings? Samlee Merry Pippin Correct! Wrong! What was the name of Britney Spears's debut album? Britney ...Baby One More Time Oops!... I Did It Again Correct! Wrong! Who is the only person ever to receive an Oscar nomination for acting in a Star Wars movie? Ewan McGregor Alec Guinness Mark Hamill Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Crisps



Tell us the crisp flavour from the blurred image. First up, what crisps flavour is this? Walkers Cheese & Onion Hula Hoops Salt & Vinegar Squares Cheese & Onion Correct! Wrong! What crisp flavour is this? Monster Munch Roast Beef Walkers Worcester Sauce Monster Munch Pickled Onion Correct! Wrong! What crisp flavour is this? McCoy's Bacon Sizzler McCoy's Flame Grilled Steak Frazzles Crispy Bacon Correct! Wrong! What crisp flavour is this? Quavers Prawn Cocktail Sunbites Sweet Chilli Wotsits Prawn Cocktail Correct! Wrong! What crisp flavour is this? Tyrrell's Lightly Sea Salted Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Teen superstars



Starting off with the teen of the moment, what is Luke Littler's darts nickname? The Warrington Wizard The Bullet The Nuke Correct! Wrong! What film did Leonardo DiCaprio receive an Oscar nomination for at the age of 19? Titanic What's Eating Gilbert Grape? Romeo + Juliet Correct! Wrong! How old was Wayne Rooney when he scored his first Premier League goal? 16 18 15 Correct! Wrong! Billie Eilish released her first studio album aged 17 - what was it called? When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Happier Than Ever Ocean Eyes Correct! Wrong! In what sport did Sky Brown become Britain's youngest ever Olympic medallist at the age of 13? Gymnastics Skateboarding Diving Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz 380 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

Related links:

Quiz: Name the 20 players to make the most Premier League appearances

Match the U.S. Office quote to the character that said it

You have two minutes to name all 22 starters from the 2008 Champions League final