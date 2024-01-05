The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 380

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough
A famous mantra in sport, which for the last couple of weeks Luke Littler has proved in spades.
The only thing more impressive than him reaching the world championship final at 16 is the fact he’s managed to make darts the most-talked about sport in the country for the last few days. For that Luke, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. What a sport it is.
I’ve previously wondered in this intro who the most famous person who plays this quiz is. Well, it’s very possible that the World Darts Championship runner-up has played this quiz before.
Three weeks ago, that would have meant nothing to you or me. But now? I’d be honoured if Luke was here with us today. Keep an eye out to see if he pops a score in the comments.
In honour of his achievements at the Ally Pally, there’s a round all about celebs who burst onto the scene in their teenage years. There’s also a round about identifying crisp packets, which I hope is something you can all excel at.
Nevertheless, if any of you can pull a 25/25 score out the bag, it would be almost as impressive as a nine-darter.
Almost…
