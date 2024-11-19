Search icon

Football

19th Nov 2024

The FootballJOE Quiz: Were you paying attention to the weekend’s action – episode 14

Charlie Herbert

How closely were you watching the weekend’s football?

It’s been another busy weekend of football, and we’ve got one question for you: were you watching?

Each week, we’ll test you – and ourselves – on the weekend’s football action, to see just how much we were all paying attention.

In a pretty quiet international break, this week’s quiz also features some questions about the Premier League season so far.

These are the same five questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE taking on in their weekly quiz, which this week features a very special appearance from Roman Kemp.

Take the quiz, and see if you can beat your mates – and the FootballJOE experts – each Monday.

Good luck!

You can watch the full FootballJOE quiz below.

WATCH: Roman Kemp vs FootballJOE Quiz! | Ultimate Arsenal Trivia & Famous Father and Sons!

Topics:

England (football),Erling Haaland,FootballJOE,FootballJOE Quiz,Nations League,roman kemp

RELATED ARTICLES

Harry Kane hits out at teammates dropping out of England duty

England (football)

Harry Kane hits out at teammates dropping out of England duty

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz: Were you paying attention to the weekend’s action – episode 13

FootballJOE

The FootballJOE Quiz: Were you paying attention to the weekend’s action – episode 13

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: Name these 50 Premier League players from the 2010s – #1

Football

QUIZ: Name these 50 Premier League players from the 2010s – #1

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

Ireland

EFL set to introduce special measures to protect James McClean

By Zoe Hodges

Real Madrid starlet Endrick linked with shock move to Premier League club

Real Madrid starlet Endrick linked with shock move to Premier League club

By Jacob Entwistle

Frank Lampard in advanced talks with English club over return to management

Frank Lampard in advanced talks with English club over return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Jurgen Klopp discussed replacing Mo Salah with Antony

Jurgen Klopp discussed replacing Mo Salah with Antony

By Jacob Entwistle

Tottenham Hotspur have changed their club badge and fans think it’s a prank

Tottenham Hotspur have changed their club badge and fans think it’s a prank

By JOE

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories