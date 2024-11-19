The FootballJOE Quiz: Were you paying attention to the weekend’s action – episode 14

It’s been another busy weekend of football, and we’ve got one question for you: were you watching?

Each week, we’ll test you – and ourselves – on the weekend’s football action, to see just how much we were all paying attention.

In a pretty quiet international break, this week’s quiz also features some questions about the Premier League season so far.

These are the same five questions that you’ll see some of the good folk at FootballJOE taking on in their weekly quiz, which this week features a very special appearance from Roman Kemp.

Take the quiz, and see if you can beat your mates – and the FootballJOE experts – each Monday.

Good luck!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these players did NOT start for England against Ireland?</h3><ul><li>Lewis Hall</li><li>Tino Livramento</li><li>Rico Lewis</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Erling Haaland has played 39 times for Norway, how many goals has he scored?</h3><ul><li>28</li><li>38</li><li>45</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Excluding Arsenal, name the 3 other teams City have dropped points against this season?</h3><ul><li>Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle</li><li>Brentford, Bournemouth, Newcastle</li><li>Brighton, Chelsea, Bournemouth</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of the promoted sides has conceded the most goals so far?</h3><ul><li>Southampton</li><li>Leicester</li><li>Ipswich</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Arsenal have a goal difference of +6, but how many goals for and goals against they have registered?</h3><ul><li>+18 -12</li><li>+21 -15</li><li>+15 -9</li></ul></section>

You can watch the full FootballJOE quiz below.