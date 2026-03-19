The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 495

Prepare for another quiztoric week!

2026 really does seem to be hurtling forward at a rate of notts.

January is a distant memory, the winter cold seems to firmly be in the rearview mirror, and before we know it the clocks will finally be moving forward.

The even better news is: that somehow it's already that special time of the week again when we get together for a few minutes of quizzing.

This week's edition is set to be especially quiztoric, as — following on from last week's theme of returning to our favourite school subjects— we have a focused history round, plus another that will require at least some knowledge of the globe.

So, without much further ado, LET'S QUIZ...