Search icon

Politics

25th Aug 2023

Donald Trump’s mugshot released following arrest in Atlanta

Charlie Herbert

Donald Trump's mugshot

History has been made

Donald Trump’s mugshot has been released after he was arrested on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

The former president had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.

It is the first every mugshot of a former US president.

Records posted on the jail’s website described Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.

Trump was charged last week alongside 18 co-defendants with trying to change Georgia’s election results following his loss to Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes in that state.

Among the 13 charges the former US president faces are racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery and making false statements.

The 77-year-old, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, denies any wrongdoing and has branded the charges “ridiculous.”

Trump had travelled to New Jersey in his private jet on Thursday afternoon before a motorcade took him to Fulton County Jail.

He spent roughly 20 minutes at the facility.

He later told reporters at the airport: “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election.

“And I should have every right to do that.

“As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or [former candidate for Georgia governor] Stacey Abrams, or many others.”

After the mugshot was released, he shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, for the first time since January 2021.

He has already been charged in two other cases: with mishandling classified files and falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star.

The election investigation focused on Trump’s actions in the two-month period between his loss to Joe Biden and the riot, which saw his supporters storm Congress.

The man leading the inquiry, special counsel Jack Smith, said: “The attack on our nation’s capital on January 6 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment it was fuelled by lies.”

The indictment also says Trump tried and failed to convince Vice-President Mike Pence to attempt to block Biden’s certification as president on January 6, 2021.

Trump now faces 78 criminal counts overall, in three different cases, the BBC noted.

Related links:

Donald Trump facing potential 100 year prison sentence as charges mount

Topics:

Crime,Donald Trump,donald trump mugshot,Politics,US Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

Crime

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Inside Europe’s largest prison where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

Crime

Inside Europe’s largest prison where Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 360

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 360

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting as EU states impose travel ban on UK

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting as EU states impose travel ban on UK

By Reuben Pinder

MPs get pay rise for ‘dramatically increased duties last year’ – but didn’t we all WFH?

Boris Johnson

MPs get pay rise for ‘dramatically increased duties last year’ – but didn’t we all WFH?

By Steve Hopkins

Bill Gates believes ending the coronavirus pandemic is ‘very, very easy’ compared to preventing climate change

Bill Gates

Bill Gates believes ending the coronavirus pandemic is ‘very, very easy’ compared to preventing climate change

By Alex Roberts

Partygate: First photos of Boris Johnson on the piss during lockdown

Boris Johnson

Partygate: First photos of Boris Johnson on the piss during lockdown

By Ava Evans

Kwasi Kwarteng drank Champagne with hedge fund managers after mini-budget

budget

Kwasi Kwarteng drank Champagne with hedge fund managers after mini-budget

By Jack Peat

Nadine Dorries kicked out of Tory WhatsApp group for praising PM

Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries kicked out of Tory WhatsApp group for praising PM

By Danny Jones

Halle Berry ordered to pay ex-husband $8k per month child support plus 4.3% of future income

Halle Berry ordered to pay ex-husband $8k per month child support plus 4.3% of future income

By Joseph Loftus

Lifeguard kicks boy off diving board after refusing to come down

Lifeguard kicks boy off diving board after refusing to come down

By Joseph Loftus

Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin plane crash

Putin breaks silence on Prigozhin plane crash

By Joseph Loftus

‘I think being a hairy woman is super hot and others should embrace it’

‘I think being a hairy woman is super hot and others should embrace it’

By Joseph Loftus

Nike agree to sell Mary Earps replica shirt following World Cup pressure

Nike agree to sell Mary Earps replica shirt following World Cup pressure

By Joseph Loftus

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over kiss

Football

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over kiss

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

What the hell has happened to Alexis Sanchez? We asked Arsenal fans…

Alexis Sanchez

What the hell has happened to Alexis Sanchez? We asked Arsenal fans…

By Nooruddean Choudry

Maria Sharapova makes drug test admission at press conference

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova makes drug test admission at press conference

By Robert Redmond

QUIZ: Name the 20 biggest-selling Oasis songs

Oasis

QUIZ: Name the 20 biggest-selling Oasis songs

By JOE

COMMENT: Why Labour should be worried about the Tories’ newfound millennial appeal

Comment

COMMENT: Why Labour should be worried about the Tories’ newfound millennial appeal

By @hrtbps

Peter Schmeichel labelled a “coward” by former Manchester United teammate in candid interview

Manchester United

Peter Schmeichel labelled a “coward” by former Manchester United teammate in candid interview

By Robert Redmond

Floyd Mayweather confidently predicts part of Conor McGregor’s gameplan

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather confidently predicts part of Conor McGregor’s gameplan

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories