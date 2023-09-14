World’s first known dog-fox hybrid discovered in Brazil after being hit by car

‘It was not as docile as a dog, but it also lacked the aggressiveness expected of a wild canid when handled’

A new species of animal that is a cross between a dog and fox has been discovered after being hit by a car.

The animal was struck in 2021 and taken to a veterinary hospital in Brazil, but staff couldn’t work out what kind of animal they were treating.

The animal barked like a dog, but had a coat closer to that of a fox and although weary of humans, did warm to them and allow herself to be petted. She also played with toys.

A study was undertaken to determine exactly what the creature was, and in a recently published paper, experts named the creature a ‘graxorra’ and a ‘dogxim’. Graxorra comes from ‘graxaim-de-campo’, the Portuguese name for a pampas fox, and ‘cachorra’ which is Portuguese for female dog. Dogxim is a merging of ‘graxaim-de-campo’ and ‘dog’.

Experts concluded the animal had a pampas fox for a mother and a domestic dog of unknown breed for a dad. Genetic tests revealed she had 76 chromosones – a combination of the fox’s 74 and dog’s 78

The ‘dogxim’ is the first recorded example of a fox and a dog being able to have offspring together.

Flavia Ferrari, a conservationist who helped look after the dogxim, told the Telegraph the animal was “amazing”.

Ferrari said: “It was not as docile as a dog, but it also lacked the aggressiveness expected of a wild canid when handled.

“She had a shy and cautious personality, generally preferring to stay away from people. Over the time she was hospitalised for treatment, I believe she started to feel safer.”

Researchers think she could have reproduced, but couldn't say for sure as she was neutered as part of her treatment.

While further research was required to learn more about the hybrid, the dogxim died earlier this year of natural causes. Scientists believed she may have been able to reproduce.

It is thought to be the first ever recorded instance of a fox and dog breeding and researchers believes there may be more dogxims in the wild.

Domestic dogs have interbred before with wild species including coyotes, wolves and dingos.

