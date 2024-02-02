Search icon

News

02nd Feb 2024

Woman who fell through window trying to break into house comes forward on national television

Nina McLaughlin

The woman who went viral falling through a window trying to break into her house has spoken out

The hilarious clip has been doing the rounds online.

It shows the woman, who has now come forward as Lisa Roland, trying to get through a small opening at the top of a window, before ending up upside down once inside.

During the ride her, ahem, assets, come out on full show, sending the people trying to help her into complete hysterics.

The clip, which was taken in summer of 2023, has amassed millions of views across social media.

Now, though, she has made an appearance on This Morning, where she had Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary falling apart as she recalled how she ended up ‘hanging like a bat’ from a window in her own home.

Take a look at the clip for yourself here:

Roland explained that she had left the house to do some ordinary errands, but once outside of her home realised she needed to go to the bathroom.

“I don’t think that far ahead – as we can see,” she said.

However, she soon had that dreaded realisation that she had left her house keys inside.

Along with her sister, she devised a plan to get back into her home by attempting to get through a small window that was open downstairs.

Naturally, though, this didn’t go exactly to plan, and as she pushed herself through the window with the help of her sister, her dress got all caught up and her chest ended up on display for the whole street to see.

“When I turned around and actually saw her lills hanging out it was like…I was completely dead,”  her sister, also called Lisa, said.

Rowland herself recalled: “I tried to put it [her boob] back in! If you look, I tried while I was hanging and then they both…I let go of everything.”

In the interview, she revealed the most embarrassing part of the whole incident – that during the whole kerfuffle, she weed on herself.

“I weed. Yeah. I did. I couldn’t move, I was hanging like a bat,” Rowland recalled.

“When I fell to the ground covered in urine, I think I was past the point of panic! I think I’d passed every point.”

Her sister added: “She come out the house and she was like literally, it’s gone down my neck. I couldn’t breathe, there was nothing I could do.”

Rowland explained that she had no idea the incident had gone viral until she received a phone call informing her.

“I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry, or lie,” she said.

“When I saw the amount of positive comments….the response, everyones just like – the laughter! I love a bit of laughter. If it’s laughter it’s all good.

“We didn’t put it on any social media, we sent it between my mum’s friends.

“Some woman – cheers Ruth in Northern Ireland! No one knows her, we don’t know her, we don’t know how she got it. But thank you Ruth, we’ve had a nice day out out of it.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Teachers caught making cruel jokes about young girl’s disability on Facebook live

cruel

Teachers caught making cruel jokes about young girl’s disability on Facebook live

By Danny Jones

Elon Musk apologises to disabled Twitter worker after online row

Disability

Elon Musk apologises to disabled Twitter worker after online row

By Charlie Herbert

Nandos have made a Christmas advert where a chicken and a turkey fall in love (Video)

Nandos

Nandos have made a Christmas advert where a chicken and a turkey fall in love (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Solihull: Hero 10-year-old boy died trying to rescue others from freezing lake

Life

Solihull: Hero 10-year-old boy died trying to rescue others from freezing lake

By Charlie Herbert

Pubs using ‘anti-cocaine’ spray clearly don’t know how people actually take drugs

Cocaine

Pubs using ‘anti-cocaine’ spray clearly don’t know how people actually take drugs

By Kieran Galpin

Blood-Smeared toddler now orphan after Highland Park shooting

Baby

Blood-Smeared toddler now orphan after Highland Park shooting

By Kieran Galpin

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Man lived for 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like

Man lived for 82 years without ever knowing what a woman looked like

By Nina McLaughlin

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

PlayStation Plus announces huge discount price for limited time

By Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s to axe ‘best ever burger’ next week

Burgers

McDonald’s to axe ‘best ever burger’ next week

By Charlie Herbert

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

BBC

Petition to scrap the licence fee charge reaches over 11,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kenan and Kel are reunited on the Tonight Show (Video)

Film

Kenan and Kel are reunited on the Tonight Show (Video)

By Nooruddean Choudry

MP criticises John Terry for ‘appalling’ Roman Abramovich tweet

Chelsea

MP criticises John Terry for ‘appalling’ Roman Abramovich tweet

By Daniel Brown

Real Madrid inserted a controversial clause in Angel Di Maria’s Manchester United contract

Angel Di Maria

Real Madrid inserted a controversial clause in Angel Di Maria’s Manchester United contract

By Kevin McGillicuddy

The stat that shows that Roberto Firmino is thriving under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool

The stat that shows that Roberto Firmino is thriving under Jurgen Klopp

By JOE

Kerb crawlers offered helping hand

Courts

Kerb crawlers offered helping hand

By JOE

It looks like the new Bill & Ted movie is closer than ever to happening

Alex Winter

It looks like the new Bill & Ted movie is closer than ever to happening

By Will Lavin

Load more stories