Why Real Madrid will only have to pay half of Erling Haaland’s release clause 

Madrid are turning their eyes towards Haaland

Real Madrid may turn their attention towards Erling Haaland as a move for Kylian Mbappe looks more and more unlikely.

Mbappe and Real Madrid has been a story as long as time and is currently free to negotiate with clubs outside of France given that his contract expires in the summer.

Reports in France claimed that the two parties had agreed a deal for the forward to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu – 18 months after turning down a move to Madrid.

However if it fails to materialise, the club will look to sign Haaland if they deem it “affordable”.

Haaland’s Manchester City contract expires in 2027 which reportledy contains a €200m (£172m) release clause that decreases year-by-year.

According to Spanish outlet AS though, Madrid may be dealt an advantage, with that release clause only applying to fellow Premier League clubs.

For clubs abroad though, they have a release clause of €100m.

City of course have no intention to sell the free-scoring forward, who scored 36 goals in 38 league games last season, but Madrid are confident given the relationship his agent Rafaela Pimenta has with Florentino Perez.

There are also claims that Madrid could sign try and sign both as they flex their financial powers and bolster a squad that already contains a plethora of world class talent.

