Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

Wholesome content alert

Jude Bellingham continued to capture the eyes of the world but not for his performances on the pitch this time around.

Bellingham was an unused sub in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey win against fourth tier side Arandina.

Goals from Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo were enough to comfortably secure their passage to the next round.

However Bellingham was still able to have an impact and gave one of the ball boys a day to remember forever.

While sitting on the bench with a blanket wrapped round him, the 20-year-old noticed the ball boy who looked cold in the freezing temperatures.

In a kind gesture, Bellingham offered his blanket to the ball boy and wrapped it around him.

Jude Bellingham giving a ball-boy his blanket because he was cold. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/g1F8TuAUWN — TC (@totalcristiano) January 6, 2024

The child was visibly ecstatic and told a Spanish reporter it was his “happiest day”.

Before the game the Madrid star also posed for photos with the ball boys and shows how far his stock has risen in recent years.

He has scored a career-best of 17 goals in just 22 games for the Spanish giants, including a brace against Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico, last October.

His performances have also helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side climb to the top of the LaLiga table, level on points with surprise side Girona and seven clear of Barcelona.

