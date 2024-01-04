Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

Sancho is closing in on a move back to Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is edging closer to a return to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho hasn’t featured for Manchester United since their win against Nottingham Forest in August following a public falling out with Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old has been training on his own since October after he failed to apologise for calling out Ten Hag, who criticised his performances in training before their defeat to Arsenal.

Reports have revealed that Sancho could be heading for a January exit from Old Trafford and is set to return to the Bundesliga club, where he announced himself on the world stage.

Erling Haaland was a teammate of Sancho’s during his time at Dortmund and in light of the speculation, the Norwegian posted a picture of the duo on Instagram that was captioned: Proper baller”.

Erling Haaland 💛 Jadon Sancho 📲 pic.twitter.com/CakD1o5K0j — OneFootball (@OneFootball) January 3, 2024

Haaland and Sancho enjoyed a prolific 18 months together at Dortmund – with their sole full season together in 2020-21 together seeing them grab 57 goals and 32 assists.

German newspaper Bild have said that deal will be a straight loan only and cost Dortmund roughly £2.6m.

In his four-year spell at the Signal Iduna Park, Sancho scored 50 goals in 137 games and won both the German Cup and Super Cup.

