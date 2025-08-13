Welsh Labour politician dies suddenly aged 47

He was found unresponsive

Welsh Labour politician Hefin David has died suddenly aged 47.

The politician had been a member of the Welsh Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.

Gwent Police said a 47-year-old man had been found at a property in Nelson, Caerphilly county, on Tuesday evening.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Really sad to hear about the death of Welsh Labour MS for Caerphilly Hefin David.



I interviewed him many times and was always struck by his genuine desire to front up and engage with tough questions.



He was always a strong advocate for his community as well standing up for…

First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Eluned Morgan paid tribute to David, calling him an “outstanding politician” who would be “greatly missed”.

The first minister said: “We are extremely saddened by the sudden death of Hefin. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.

“Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents.

“He will be greatly missed.”

David’s partner was Cynon Valley MS Vikki Howells, the minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Labour government.

Gwent Police chief constable, Mark Hobrough, extended his “thoughts and heartfelt condolences” to Mr David’s family, friends and colleagues.

He said: “After I joined Gwent Police as the chief superintendent for the area covering Caerphilly, I worked closely with Hefin on many occasions and I found him to be an engaging and thoughtful individual.

“A dedicated public servant to Caerphilly, his commitment to our communities will be a significant loss.”