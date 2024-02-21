Search icon

News

21st Feb 2024

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Ryan Price

An 83 year old woman was scammed out of £20,000 in an online Scrabble game.

The British public are being told to be wary of fraudsters preying on vulnerable and elderly people on the internet.

The warning comes after a pensioner named Alice from Oldham was conned by a man she met while gaming online.

Alice, who had lost her husband a few years prior, befriended the man during a game of Scrabble. The man convinced Alice to move to an external platform to chat privately and from there, a romantic relationship developed.

Over the space of 18 months, the man persuaded Alice to send him up to £20,000, most of which came out of her pension fund.

Alice’s brother David, reported the scam to Greater Manchester Police as soon as he found out.

David told GMP: “I think if my wife and I hadn’t been there to help her, eventually they would have cleaned her out.”

“The scammers are very clever;” he added. “They target things like online scrabble because they know this is a place where they’ll find older women with a bit of money.”

A date report conducted buy Lloyds Bank revealed that the number of people falling victim to romance scams increased by a fifth (22 percent) in 2023, compared to 2022, with the overall average amount lost being £6,937.

The survey also revealed that those aged between 65 and 74 were the likeliest to lose large sums of money, giving romance scammers an average of £13,123.

Online fraudsters often look for commonalities with their victim. In Alice’s case, her scammer described himself as a widow like her, and claimed to be a Christian. These were traits that Alice latched on to and led to her developing the relationship further.

David hopes that his sister’s unfortunate story will raise awareness among older members of the public to be wary of who they open up to online.

Anyone who suspects that they may have fallen victim to an online scam, can contact Action Fraud to make a formal complaint.

Read more:

Topics:

Fraud,Lloyds Bank,Manchester,Money,Scam,warning

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Driving

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

By Charlie Herbert

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

Money

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

By Charlie Herbert

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Brighton

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

By Joseph Loftus

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

By Joseph Loftus

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

brand

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

By Ryan Price

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

By Joseph Loftus

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

Film

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

Football

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

By Patrick McCarry

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

Amazon Prime Video

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

By Callum Boyle

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Date

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

By Joseph Loftus

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

Darts

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

By Charlie Herbert

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories