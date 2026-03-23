Trump posts SNL comedy sketch mocking Keir Starmer

He left no caption

Donald Trump posted a comedy sketch from the new UK version of Saturday Night Live (SNL) which mocked Keir Starmer.

The sketch, which aired as part of the new SNL UK show on Sky, showed Starmer receiving a call from Trump and subsequently cowering to the US president.

Trump shared a clip of the sketch to his Truth Social platform without any caption.

The skit opens with Starmer (played by George Fouracres) saying to David Lammy: "Oh golly, what if Donald shouts at me? What do I say Lammy?"

Lammy (played by Hammed Animashaun) responds: "Just be yourself prime minister, yourself is who everyone likes."

The phone rings and fake Trump picks up saying "Hello?".

Starmer proceeds to put the phone down instantly saying: "Oh sod that scary, scary, wonderful president. Why is he so bloody difficult to talk to?"

The skit was timed rather well, as it was revealed last night that Trump had in fact shared a late phone call with Keir Starmer last night, concerning reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The call lasted 20 minutes and was "constructive", Downing Street says.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the two discussed the situation in the Middle East and, "in particular, the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to resume global shipping".