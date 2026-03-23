Ian Huntley to be ‘cremated in secret’ with no funeral service

As decided by the killer's family

Child murderer Ian Huntley will have no funeral following his death earlier this month and will be cremated instead.

The remains of the Soham murderer will be cremated without ceremony before his ashes are handed over to his relatives, it has been reported.

Following a fatal attack at HMP Frankland in County Durham last month, Huntley died in hospital on March 7.

As one of Britain's most notorious prisoners, he was serving a whole life term for the 2002 murders of ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire.

As per The Sun, the killer's family are understood to have refused the offer of a state-funded funeral service out of respect for his victim's relatives.

“There will be no service, no memorial, no mourners, nothing. It is as it should be”, a source told The Sun.

“There will be no funeral. How could there be after what he did? He will simply be cremated and his ashes handed to his family. They have always been utterly appalled by what he did.

“It was unforgivable and, for those reasons, they could not in good conscience hold a funeral.”

Convicted triple murderer and rapist, Anthony Russell, has been charged with Huntley's murder after allegedly launching an attack on the morning of February 26 at a prison workshop.