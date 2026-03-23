Locations confirmed for seven new towns to be built across UK

The proposed names have also been revealed

New towns are set to be built across the UK, as ministers have selected seven locations, it has been revealed.

At least 10,000 homes are expected to be delivered in each proposed location, while more than 40,000 in several others.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said that the new towns will feature neighbourhoods that people can easily get around without a car, shared green spaces and vibrant high streets.

As per a report by The Times, the proposed names the government is considering include Elizabethtown (after the Queen), Pankhurst (after suffragette Emmeline), Attleeton (after ex-PM), Athelstan (first King of England) and Seacole (after nurse Mary).

“People want real change - homes they can afford, local infrastructure that works, and good jobs in thriving communities”, Housing Secretary Steve Reed said.

“Our next generation of new towns marks a turning point in how we build for the future.”

“From the ground up, we're planning whole communities with homes, jobs, transport links and green spaces designed together - so we can give families the security and opportunities they deserve.”

The seven chosen locations are:

Tempsford

Leeds South Bank

Crews Hill and Chase Park

Manchester Victoria North

Thamesmead

Brabazon and West Innovation Arc

Milton Keynes

As per the government, six further new town locations were also assessed.

They were Adlington, Heyford Park, Marlcombe, Plymouth, South Barking and Wychavon Town.