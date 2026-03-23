Keir Starmer condemns attack after ambulances run by Jewish group set on fire in London

The incident was caught on CCTV

Keir Starmer has condemned an attack on ambulances run by a Jewish group which were set on fire in London.

The incident in north London is being treated as an "antisemitic hate crime" after the attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Highfield Road, Golders Green around 1.45am on Monday after receiving reports of a fire.

In a post on X, Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

The vehicles form part of of Hatzola Northwest’s fleet, a volunteer-run Jewish emergency service.