Search icon

News

11th Sep 2023

Tourist sparks outrage after ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with Copenhagen statue

Steve Hopkins

‘She started pretending to make out with the sculpture and people were outraged’

An American tourist has been blasted for climbing onto Copenhagen’s mermaid statue and getting a bit too friendly.

Dylan Trinkler, 19, witnessed a fellow tourist cuddling the The Little Mermaid statue – despite signs stating “climbing on the sculpture is not allowed”.

Bizarre video footage shows the woman perched on the rock base of the statue on Saturday and then rubbing her face on it.

There are signs surrounding the sculpture to stop people touching the monument and Trinkler says spectators were unhappy with the woman’s behaviour.

He said: “There was a crowd of about 100 people and everyone was watching on really confused.

“The Danish people there were saying, ‘this is Danish heritage’ and ‘that’s artwork.’

“Also, many people were booing and shouting for her to get off.

“She started pretending to make out with the sculpture and people were outraged.

“They started asking her why she was doing it, saying that it was disrespectful, but she just laughed it off.”

Trinkler said when the woman got off the statue, another woman who was with her, started high-fiving and kissing her.

The sculpture, unveiled in 1913, is made of bronze and granite and sits in the water at Langelinie Pier.

The Little Mermaid is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale about a mermaid who gives up everything to be united with a young, handsome prince on land.

Related links:

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

Man jumps over barrier at 800ft canyon for prank then slips in terrifying video

Influencer criticised for photoshoot at her dad’s funeral

Topics:

America,Copenhagen,Statue,Tourist

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

America

Man arrested for trying to cross Atlantic in human-powered hamster wheel

By Charlie Herbert

Domino’s worker leaves people shocked after revealing how much she makes in tips

America

Domino’s worker leaves people shocked after revealing how much she makes in tips

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Starmer’s partygate takedown on Boris so brutal PM might finally get what he’s done wrong

Boris Johnson

Starmer’s partygate takedown on Boris so brutal PM might finally get what he’s done wrong

By Ava Evans

Video: Jeremy Clarkson runs amok in the latest Cassetteboy remix

Cassetteboy

Video: Jeremy Clarkson runs amok in the latest Cassetteboy remix

By JOE

David Cameron allegedly ‘tried to buy weed from Russian spies as a teenager’

Cannabis

David Cameron allegedly ‘tried to buy weed from Russian spies as a teenager’

By Nooruddean Choudry

“Of course he said it.” Billy Bush confirms Donald Trump’s infamous “Grab ’em by the pussy” comments

Donald Trump

“Of course he said it.” Billy Bush confirms Donald Trump’s infamous “Grab ’em by the pussy” comments

By Conor Heneghan

This video of a pair of majestic lions turns very gross very quickly

Baby

This video of a pair of majestic lions turns very gross very quickly

By Alex Finnis

Steve Irwin’s son forced to abandon enclosure after nearly being eaten by enormous croc

Animals

Steve Irwin’s son forced to abandon enclosure after nearly being eaten by enormous croc

By Charlie Herbert

Woman, 33, dies from rare disorder after doctors told her it was all in her head

Woman, 33, dies from rare disorder after doctors told her it was all in her head

By Joseph Loftus

Miriam Margolyes says she regrets ‘lack of discipline’ as she issues health update

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes says she regrets ‘lack of discipline’ as she issues health update

By Steve Hopkins

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

Dominik Szboszlai

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

By Callum Boyle

Viewers spot strange detail in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apology video

Viewers spot strange detail in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apology video

By Joseph Loftus

Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony at home

Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in intimate ceremony at home

By Kat O'Connor

Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales announces he will resign

Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales announces he will resign

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s choice of two most essential exercises will surprise you…

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s choice of two most essential exercises will surprise you…

By Ben Kenyon

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘won’t have traditional single-player campaign’

Call Of Duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘won’t have traditional single-player campaign’

By James Dawson

It took the EU six minutes to reject MPs’ calls to scrap the backstop

Brexit

It took the EU six minutes to reject MPs’ calls to scrap the backstop

By Oli Dugmore

Training for an Olympics that might never happen

Adam Gemili

Training for an Olympics that might never happen

By JOE

COMMENT: Hurricane Florence coverage shows how new media and virality can be a force for good

America

COMMENT: Hurricane Florence coverage shows how new media and virality can be a force for good

By Nooruddean Choudry

Another former UFC big name has made the move to Bellator

Bellator

Another former UFC big name has made the move to Bellator

By Tom Victor

Load more stories