20th Feb 2024

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dies aged 44

Charlie Herbert

Robin windsor passes away aged 44

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44.

Windsor featured on the show as one of the professional dancers and starred on the BBC series from 2010 to 2013.

During his time on the show, he partnered with Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson and Patsy Kensit.

Windsor appeared on Strictly from 2010 to 2013 (BBC)

His death was announced on Facebook by Burn the Floor, the dance company he founded.

A statement said: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual. His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Windsor had recently been starring in  Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show produced by Sisco Entertainment.

In a tribute on social media, the company wrote: “His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

Former Strictly pro James Jordan was one of the first to pay tribute to his fellow dancer, writing: “I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around.

“Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood also paid tribute to Windsor, describing him as “one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with.”

Fans fume at 'shameful' Matthew Perry snub at last night's BAFTAs

