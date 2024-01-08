Snow set to pummel UK as maps show exactly where it will land

Weather warnings have been issued

After a rather strange mix of weather during December, and dashed hopes for a white Christmas, the UK looks set to be in for a cold spell.

Forecasters have issued warnings for freezing temperatures and snowy sheets that are set to hit the country next week.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for ice across London and the south east for today (8 January), with residents warned to be aware of it from the early hours until 10am.

“A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero,” the Met Office warned.

“Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces.

“Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3cm, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces.”

Amber cold health warnings have been issued

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office have also issued an amber cold health alert (CHA) for the North West and South West of England, as well as the West and East Midlands.

This warning means that “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time,” while a yellow alert has been issued for the North East of England, Yorkshire and The Humber, East of England, South East of England and London.

“With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold,” UKHSA’s Dr Agostinho Sousa said.

“Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days.”