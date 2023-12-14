Record-breaking hot weather set to hit UK this weekend

Cold and wet weather is set to give way to some unseasonably warm temperatures

Britain is set to bask in hot weather this weekend as a dreary winter cold snap gives way to some unseasonably warm temperatures.

Successive storms have battered UK shores over the last few weeks, making the short and dark days even less palatable than they might be.

But things look to change thanks to an “Atlantic influence” coming in from the west, with warm air set to hit most parts of the country and some record-breaking hot temperatures even expected in some parts.

According to meteorologists, the unusually mild air for December will arrive from the sub-tropical Atlantic, lifting temperatures widely above average and giving exceptionally mild conditions, particularly in some central and northern areas.

There is a chance Scotland could experience its warmest December night on record, with temperatures in the east of the country potentially rising to around the current record of 12.5C on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, temperatures could reach 10C during the night in some areas of central England, compared with an average night-time temperature of 1.4C in December in the UK.

A jump is also expected in daytime temperatures with the South West possibly reaching 13C on Friday and Saturday, which is six degrees warmer than the December daytime average for the UK.

But the Met Office made clear that while the daytime jump was “unusual” it was less remarkable than its overnight counterpart.

The forecasting body said the UK exceeded 13C during the day in December last year.

