Search icon

News

15th Feb 2024

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

Charlie Herbert

lake superior shipwreck

Plenty of mystery surrounds the wreck

Shipwreck hunters were left speechless after they discovered a ship at the bottom of the world’s largest freshwater lake, Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society revealed their stunning discovery on Monday, sharing pictures of the wreck on social media.

The 244ft (74-metre) bulk carrier Arlington dates back to 1940 and was found around 35 miles north of Michigan’s Keweenaw peninsula, at a depth of roughly 650ft (200 metres).

The ship had left Port Arthur, Ontario, on April 30,1940, fully loaded with wheat under the command of Captain Frederick “Tatey Bug” Burke, a veteran of the Great Lakes.

It’s intended destination was Owen Sound, Ontario, but as it crossed Lake Superior the ship ran into dense fog and a storm.

As the Arlington started to take on water, first mate Junis Macksey ordered a course to hug the Canadian North Shore, which would have provided some cover from wind and waves, but Captain Burke countermanded the order.

The society explained that Burke ordered the ship back on course across the 350-mile-long lake, which holds about 10 per cent of the all the surface fresh water in the world.

On May 1, 1940, the Arlington started to sink and the crew abandoned ship “out of fear for their lives, and without orders from Captain Burke.”

Another freighter, the Collingwood, had been crossing the lake with the Arlington, and the crew managed to make it to the larger vessel.

Burke, however, went down with the ship.

According to reports, he was last seen near its pilothouse, waving at the Collingwood, just minutes before his ship vanished into the lake.

The society said it will forever remain a mystery why Burke behaved the way he did.

Researcher Dan Fountain said: “It’s exciting to solve just one more of Lake Superior’s many mysteries, finding Arlington so far out in the lake. I hope this final chapter in her story can provide some measure of closure to the family of Captain Burke.”

It was thanks to Fountain’s remote sensing in Lake Superior that the wreck was located. The Michigan local had been searching for shipwrecks in the lake for about a decade, according to Bruce Lynn, executive director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

Fountain had approached the group with a “potential target”, and the group eventually discovered the Arlington last year, Lynn said.

He said in a statement: “These targets don’t always amount to anything … but this time it absolutely was a shipwreck. A wreck with an interesting, and perhaps mysterious story.

“Had Dan not reached out to us, we might never have located the Arlington.”

Related links:

‘Holy Grail of shipwrecks’ with £16 billion haul set to be lifted from ocean floor

Topics:

lake superior,Shipwreck

RELATED ARTICLES

New photos show a centuries-old shipwreck carrying lost treasure worth billions of dollars

Coast

New photos show a centuries-old shipwreck carrying lost treasure worth billions of dollars

By Simon Bland

Endurance: Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship found frozen in time after sinking off Antartica 107 years ago

antarctic

Endurance: Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship found frozen in time after sinking off Antartica 107 years ago

By Charlie Herbert

Captain Cook’s lost ship finally found at bottom of ocean after nearly 250 years

America

Captain Cook’s lost ship finally found at bottom of ocean after nearly 250 years

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

By Simon Kelly

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

By Joseph Loftus

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

By Joseph Loftus

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

Brain cancer

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

By Charlie Herbert

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

England (football)

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

By Callum Boyle

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

By Simon Kelly

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

By Simon Kelly

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

Drinking

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

By Callum Boyle

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

By Joseph Loftus

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

Sport

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

By Callum Boyle

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane receives brutally low grade as Bayern fall to defeat again

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories