15th Jan 2024

‘Severe’ snow warning issued today as temperature plummets

Charlie Herbert

snow warnings

Temperatures are much lower than usual for this time of year

The UK is set to be plunged into freezing temperatures this week, with the Met Office warning of travel disruption and the risk of injuries caused by the cold weather.

National Highways has also issued a “severe weather alert” for snow affecting the North West, where there is particular concern about rural communities being cut off.

According to the Met Office, temperatures this week will be around 5C lower than usual for this time of year.

Yellow weather warnings have been in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland today (Monday, January 15), although Tuesday is expected to bring the majority of the bad weather.

This is when widespread rain, sleet and snow is likely to fall across northern regions, with the possibility of snow showers continuing all the way through to Thursday.

Freezing temperatures will continue into the middle of the week, and there’s the chance of disruption caused by the weather in some areas of England.

Weather warnings for snow are in place for Tuesday for large parts of northern England, all of Scotland and northern regions of Wales.

Similar warnings are in place for northwest England, northern Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday.

National Highways, which manages major roads, has urged motorists to “check ahead and plan for disruption” with “widespread snow” expected in the North West.

Between 5-10cm of snow is possible on the A66 and M62, with other regions getting between 1-5cm.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “We would recommend people stick to the main roads and avoid country lanes where possible.

“These are the places that aren’t going to see any gritting or any road clearances for the next couple of days.

“So we recommend people take their time, make sure they have time to do their cars in the mornings, and go steady.”

There is also a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of East Anglia throughout Monday.

For the latest updates on the weather, you can visit the Met Office website here.

Everything you need to know ahead of ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK this week

met office,Snow,Winter

