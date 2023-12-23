Search icon

23rd Dec 2023

‘Santa straddle’ position could land you in hospital as doctors issue warning for Christmas

JOE

Don’t try this at home!

If the festivity has you and your partner feeling like you want to get hot and bothered under the misletoe, you could be forgiven for wanting to try something a bit Christmassy.

However, you shouldn’t try anything too athletic during the holidays, as according to doctors at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany, there is an increase in snapped penises over the festive period.

This can happen when couples try to bend the penis during ‘unusual’ sex positions, according to Metro.

This can be extremely painful and can take weeks to heal, not to mention being a little embarrassing when you walk into A&E on Christmas Day telling the nurse you’ve snapped your manhood during some festive frivolities.

And according to the doctors in Germany, there is a reported 43% increase in such cases during the Christmas period.

And one trending position called the ‘Santa straddle’ puts you in particularly high risk of snapping your Christmas cracker.

The ‘Santa straddle‘ sees the partner with the penis laying on their back, with one leg bent. The other can then climb aboard, facing away in the reverse cowgirl position.

Straddling their partner’s thigh, they then slide up and down the leg and the penis – like going down the chimney. Festive eh?

But that reverse cowgirl position is exactly what you should be wary of trying if you want to have a Christmastime without any hospital trips.

Medical director Dr Earim told Metro: “Now let’s begin by correcting one common misconception, ‘boners’ don’t actually contain any bones.

“Your penis consists of three cylindrical tubes. Two of these are sponge-like tissues that expand and become rigid with blood to produce an erection (the corpus cavernosum).

“When this tears or breaks, it causes a penile fracture, with the blood inside the erection leaking out into other areas of the penis.”

So there you have it, stick to the classics for your your naughty Noël

