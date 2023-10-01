Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

McIlroy choked back the tears after delivering a big point for his side

Rory McIlroy struggled to fight back the tears after beating Sam Burns 3&1 in the Ryder Cup singles, to deliver a big point for his team.

Having only won a single point for Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup, McIlroy has gone 4-1-0 in the 2023 edition, really leading from the front. Following his win, Mclroy delivered an emotional interview live on Sky Sports.

Joe LaCava (left) and Rory McIlroy. (Credit: Getty)

Rory McIlroy on Joe LaCava and ‘Bones’ incident

On Saturday evening, not long after Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick lost a nail-biter to Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay, the Northern Irishman was involved in two flashpoint incidents.

The first was with Joe LaCava and several of the Team USA players and staff, over Cantlay’s caddie celebrating on the green when McIlroy was lining up a putt. The second was with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, caddie to Justin Thomas.

It is believed that McIlroy had no issue with Mackay himself but was looking to pass on a message about the antics of LaCava and some on the American team.

‘It means so much to me’ – Rory McIlroy

It was reported by NBC, on Sunday, that Joe LaCava had reached out to Rory McIlroy and European team on Saturday night ‘to clear the air’. They also reported that LaCava met with McIlroy before the Sunday singles to apologise and ‘get last night’s incident behind them going into final day’.

Following his 3&1 win over Sam Burns, McIlroy needed to stop, at one stage, to choke back the tears. You could tell how much the whole week meant to him.

Rory McIlroy with his fourth victory of the week!



“I needed that to fuel me today, and not let it take away from what has been a great week. I used that to my advantage… it gave the whole team a bit more fuel in their belly.

“Even since Whistling Straits, it meant so much to me and the team to put things straight… to get four points this week, it means so much to me.”

That win meant Europe needed just 1.5 points to win back the cup they lost to USA at Whistling Straits in 2021.

