30th Sep 2023

TV cameras catch tough Ryder Cup moment as American star breaks down in tears

Patrick McCarry

Scottie Scheffler tears

‘He’s taken that quite hard’

Scottie Scheffler was left bereft, and in tears, after a Ryder Cup foursomes nightmare at Marco Simone Golf Course.

The World No.1 was paired with Brooks Koepka in the strongest American team for the second successive session but both players had an outright disaster. Team USA fell into a deep hole and ended up losing 9&7 for the heaviest ever foursomes defeat in an 18-hole Ryder Cup match.

Koepka and Scheffler, playing alternate shots, had four bogeys and two double bogeys and they only got to play 11 holes against Ludvig Adberg and Viktor Hovland – that is how grim it was.

Scottie Scheffler comforted by his wife, Meredith, after a heavy Ryder Cup loss. (Credit: Getty)

Team USA started the day five shots back of the Europeans, following a disastrous Friday, and the Saturday morning session did not get much better.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were first out, for Europe, and would eventually beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, but match two was long finished by then. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Adberg put the American duo of Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler on the rack, and they showed no mercy.

As he joined the rest of his American teammates, following the ongoing foursomes, Sky Sports cameras caught Scheffler as he wiped away tears and was clearly shellshocked. His wife, Meredith, was nearby to comfort and console the 2022 Masters winner.

“He’s taken that quite hard,” said Andrew Coltart. “He’s the World No.1 and an incredible player. Oh, the emotion of the Ryder Cup.”

Co-commentator Claude Harmon added, “Anybody who thinks the Americans don’t care about this, and have a nonchalant attitude, you’re seeing it right here.”

