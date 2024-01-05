Search icon

News

05th Jan 2024

Oscar Pistorius released from prison after six years of sentence

Charlie Herbert

Oscar Pistorius released from prison

Pistorius was found guilty of murder in 2017

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole from a jail in South Africa, almost 11 years after he murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

On Valentine’s Day 2013, Pistorius shot Steenkamp, 29, multiple times through a bathroom door at their home in Pretoria, claiming that he thought she was a burglar.

The former Paralympic gold medallist had initially been found guilty of culpable homicide in 2014, but this verdict was overturned on appeal and he was convicted of murder in 2015.

He was sentenced to 13 years and five months behind bars in 2017, but under South African law all offenders are entitled to be considered for parole once they have served half their sentence.

Having been in prison since 2014, the 37-year-old will now live under strict conditions until his sentence expires in 2029, such as being confined to his home for certain hours of the day and being banned from drinking alcohol, the BBC reports.

Pistorius’s trial was one of the biggest news stories in the world at the time (Getty)

Following Pistorius’s release, Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June, said in a statement: “We have always known that parole is part of the South African legal system, and we have always said that the law must take its course.”

“Oscar Pistorius’s release on parole, subject to certain conditions, has affirmed Barry [her late husband] and my belief in the South African justice system.

“The conditions imposed by the parole board, which includes anger management courses and programs on gender-based violence, send out a clear message that gender based violence is taken seriously.”

She continued: “Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time?

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.”

She added: “My only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy.”

Steenkamp was a successful model and TV star, having appeared in a reality show called Tropika Island of Treasure.

As a law graduate, she planned to start a law firm to help abused women after graduating.

She died almost instantly on Valentine’s Day 2013 when Pistorius shot through a bathroom door four times.

They had been in a relationship for three months.

Pistorius was charged with murder by the state, but was convicted of culpable homicide – also known as manslaughter – in 2014.

The following year though, the Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa overturned his conviction to murder, after concluding that Pistorius’s version of events was inconsistent and improbable and that he had “fired without having a rational or genuine fear that his life was in danger”.

Related links:

Katie Price reveals Oscar Pistorius was messaging her while on trial

Topics:

Oscar Pistorius,South Africa

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman spends big after wrongly receiving £850,000 instead of £85 student grant

Money

Woman spends big after wrongly receiving £850,000 instead of £85 student grant

By Charlie Herbert

Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play in rugby World Cup final after racial allegations dropped

2023 rugby world cup

Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play in rugby World Cup final after racial allegations dropped

By Callum Boyle

Footage released of ‘racist slur’ Tom Curry reported after World Cup semi final defeat

2023 rugby world cup

Footage released of ‘racist slur’ Tom Curry reported after World Cup semi final defeat

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage has been offered huge money to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity…’

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has been offered huge money to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity…’

By Ben Kenyon

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds reportedly marry in secret ceremony

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds reportedly marry in secret ceremony

By Danny Jones

Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly smashing fan’s phone in Miami

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly smashing fan’s phone in Miami

By Wayne Farry

Met police confirm arrests have been made after homophobic attack on London bus

News

Met police confirm arrests have been made after homophobic attack on London bus

By Kyle Picknell

Theresa May is dashing to Strasbourg in a last ditch attempt to secure a new Brexit deal

Brexit

Theresa May is dashing to Strasbourg in a last ditch attempt to secure a new Brexit deal

By Marc Mayo

The Pogues insulting Laurence Fox is being reshared following Shane MacGowan’s death

The Pogues insulting Laurence Fox is being reshared following Shane MacGowan’s death

By Stephen Porzio

James Bond films now have trigger warnings as they ‘will cause offence today’

James Bond

James Bond films now have trigger warnings as they ‘will cause offence today’

By Charlie Herbert

HMRC slammed after it’s revealed how much prize money Luke Littler will actually take home

Darts

HMRC slammed after it’s revealed how much prize money Luke Littler will actually take home

By Charlie Herbert

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By Steve Hopkins

Tesco reveals its most popular meal deal of 2023

Tesco reveals its most popular meal deal of 2023

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Strictly Come Dancing’s tribute to Bruce Forsyth was incredibly moving

Bruce Forsyth

Strictly Come Dancing’s tribute to Bruce Forsyth was incredibly moving

By Rory Cashin

Prince Andrew ‘to sell £17m Swiss chalet to cover cost of sex abuse case’

Crime

Prince Andrew ‘to sell £17m Swiss chalet to cover cost of sex abuse case’

By Danny Jones

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here and it looks wild

Alfred Molina

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here and it looks wild

By Danny Jones

Madeleine McCann search ends as Portugal police told to stand down

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann search ends as Portugal police told to stand down

By Steve Hopkins

Only David Bowie could write his own eulogy and package it into the beautiful Blackstar

David Bowie

Only David Bowie could write his own eulogy and package it into the beautiful Blackstar

By Lia Nicholls

Jurgen Klopp asked to explain post-match comments about referee Kevin Friend

Football

Jurgen Klopp asked to explain post-match comments about referee Kevin Friend

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories