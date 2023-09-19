New twist in discovery of 1,000-year-old ‘alien bodies’ as autopsies are released

Experts say scans showed the corpse was a ‘complete organic being’

Investigators who presented what they claimed to be two “non-human” bodies to Mexican congress last week have said that one of the corpses was ‘pregnant’ when it died.

Last week, officials in Mexico presented two allegedly “non human” bodies that they claimed to be 1,000 years old.

The two corpses were revealed on September 13 in front of Mexican Congress in what was described as a “watershed” moment.

Scientists display two alleged alien corpses at Mexico’s Congress, which were retrieved from mines in Cusco, Peru#alien #Mexico #UFOpic.twitter.com/HxNFnkMtwd — Adapted (@adapteddotsite) September 13, 2023

Jaime Maussan, who has led investigations into alien phenomena for decades, stood with scientists, as the lids of coffin-like containers were opened to reveal the corpses recovered from a mine in Cusco, Peru.

Maussan’s team have now revealed the autopsy reports from the two specimens – which Maussan named Clara and Mauricio – and have claimed that a CT scan showed there could be “eggs” inside one of the bodies.

The scan was performed at the the Noor Clinic, in Huixquilucan, Mexico, by scientists on Monday, Infobae reports.

They declared that their studies indicate Clara “was alive, was intact, was biological and was in gestation”, arguing that large lumps in the body’s abdomen could be eggs.

The team claimed a CT scan revealed what could be ‘eggs’ inside the body (YouTube/Maussan TV)

The researchers said that although they were unable to determine whether it was an extraterrestrial life form or not from the scans, they showed it was a “complete organic being” and “not a body of different parts as some assumed.”

The corpses, reports said, had a genetic composition 30 per cent different to that of human beings, leading scientists to believe they are another species. They had three-fingered hands and feet, no teeth and stereoscopic vision.

Jaime Maussan, pictured, claims the corpses are ‘not part of our terrestrial evolution’ (Getty)

Carbon dating by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) found the bodies were more than 1,000 years old.

Speaking under oath, alien investigator Maussan said “these specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution […] These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage.”

He said the corpses were found fossilised and authorities don’t know “whether they are aliens or not”.

The claims that the bodies could be extra-terrestrial though have been widely debunked by many in the scientific community.

