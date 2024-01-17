New eye test could take 17 million drivers off the roads

It’s time to prepare for law changes

A warning has been issued to drivers over changes being introduced by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

LeaseCar.uk has reported that new laws mean that those who struggle to see in the dark may have their license revoked.

With 17 million drivers reportedly falling into this category, this has understandably concerned a lot of people.

The DVSA’s 2023-2024 plan is set to review how eye tests are administered among drivers.

Currently, drivers have to be able to read a numberplate from 20 meters away.

However, this is set to change to include a test of eyesight during a variety of different light levels.

The DVSA is working with the DVLA Medical Panel to figure out an eye test that will meet these standards.

The law currently means that driving test examiners are not allowed to test people’s eyesight after daylight hours, or during poor weather conditions.

However, experts at LeaseCar.uk predict that this is going to be scrapped to allow for regular eye tests in the dark.

We don’t yet know exactly what the rules will be

“The skills needed to drive in the dark are different from those needed in daylight, which means more people than ever could see their licences revoked if they fail a potentially new eyesight test,” Tim Alcock from the website says.

“Although we don’t know exactly what the new rules will be, the DVSA has highlighted the lack of light levels in current eye tests as a problem. The current eyesight tests only require reading a number plate from 20 metres in good daylight, and it’s not a true reflection of someone’s visibility.

“A staggering 17 million drivers in the UK admit to having trouble seeing in the dark, which could be a huge problem if this new eyesight test is introduced. We expect they could also take a toll on the number of eligible elderly drivers, who are more likely to have eye conditions and fading night vision.

“If you notice a change in vision or struggle to drive in the dark, it is important to get checked by a professional and inform the DVLA.”