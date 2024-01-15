Search icon

News

15th Jan 2024

Almost 90% of drivers think LED headlights are too bright and pose a danger to others

Nina McLaughlin

They’re causing chaos on the roads

The vast majority of drivers think that LED headlights are too bright, ITV reports.

A new study found that 85% of people on the road think that headlight glare is getting worse, with a whopping 89% saying that LED lights are too bright.

LED lights have become increasingly popular on new cars, as they have replaced the traditional halogen bulbs.

However, the LED bulbs give a more focused beam, which is good news for the driver of the car as it gives them a better view. For everyone else on the road, though, it seems to hinder their driving ability.

The study, which was commissioned by the RAC, found that two-thirds of those on the road say the brightness of the lights force them to slow down, with 64% saying that LED headlights are so bright they can cause accidents.

