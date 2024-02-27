David De Gea set to make shock return to football

De Gea looks like he’s finally found a club

David De Gea is finally set to make a return to football almost a year after leaving Manchester United.

De Gea has been a free agent since leaving United at the end of last season, but despite interest from several parties, hasn’t been able to find a club.

In his 12 years at the club, De Gea made 545 appearances, winning a Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

He had been on course to stay only to have his offer of a new deal rescinded at the eleventh hour and reports claimed that he turned down a move to Nottingham Forest in January.

But Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the former Atletico Madrid man will finally have a new club as Barcelona consider making an offer for the ‘keeper.

Barcelona are still in financial disarray and with the departure of Xavi to contend with this summer, are likely to undergo big change.

A dip in form for current number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen means that a new goalkeeper could be brought in, especially with the German linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Even if Ter Stegen doesn’t leave, De Gea may be brought in as direct competition for the 31-year-old

