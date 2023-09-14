Search icon

14th Sep 2023

MLS player playing in amateur league under false name suspended for punching player

Callum Boyle

The player in question has been suspended indefinitely

An MLS player who signed up to an amateur league under a false name has been suspended indefinitely after he punched a player.

Montreal CF’s Matko Miljevic was signed by the club two years ago and was expected to play a big role in their future however the Argentine has struggled to make an impact, scoring twice in 35 games and has found his game time in recent weeks limited.

In a bid to keep up to speed on the pitch, Miljevic has been spotted playing in the QCSL (Ligue Quebecoise de Soccer Calcetto) league – an amateur league played on smaller, synthetic pitches in a north suburb of Montreal.

Playing on Tuesday nights, Miljevic reportedly played under a false name and scored six goals in three games, with most of those coming in one game where he was named the player of the game.

However, after realising who he was, the QCSL demanded that the 22-year-old used his real name if he wished to continue turning out for his new club.

Instead, Miljevic chose not to play in the next game but after going to watch a playoff game to support a friend, the 22-year-old allegedly spat at an opponent before then reportedly punching a player following an argument in Spanish and was subsequently removed from the venue.

Once source has since said that Miljevic will no longer be welcome at the club.

“He’s not welcome here anymore. It wasn’t just this incident. He’s had past run-ins in the league,” they said via Marca.

They also confirmed that the player who was punched could press charges following the incident.

