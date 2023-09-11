Heung-min Son couldn’t take selfie with fan because of strict rule

Son apologised to the fan after he was unable to take the selfie

A video of Heung-min Son apologising to a fan after turning down their request of a selfie has gone viral.

Son is away on international duty with South Korea at the moment and played all 90 minutes as they faced Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Him and his South Korean teammates are now travelling up to Newcastle where they will face Saudi Arabia in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the fixture the 31-year-old was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies however the Spurs captain was unable to hold the phone of one supporter due a strict rule imposed.

Away from the pitch, Son has a brand deal with Samsung and due to that, can’t be seen holding phones/technology made by rival competitors.

Son Heung-Min menolak selfie dengan memegang iPhone salah seorang penggemar. ❌



Hal ini karena ia memiliki kontrak personal dengan Samsung. 😁pic.twitter.com/MTGT5L5xXd — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) September 11, 2023

In the video, Son can be seen folding his arms and apologising to the fan before telling her that he could pose for a selfie so long as he wasn’t holding the phone itself.

Samsung confirmed Son as their Galaxy brand ambassador in July and as the poster boy for football in South Korea, has attracted even more attention.

After returning from the break, Son and Spurs will look ahead to a north London derby against Arsenal this weekend.

