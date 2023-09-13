Richarlison says he will seek ‘psychological help’

Richarlison left the pitch in tears on Saturday

Richarlison has revealed that he plans to seek “psychological help” when he returns to Spurs from the international break.

The Brazil international was pictured in tears after being substituted during their 5-1 win against Bolivia on Sunday after missing a great chance to score.

A similar story happened in Tuesday’s game against Peru and the forward was taken off in the 64th minute.

He told reporters after the game that his reaction was in response to “getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system”.

Since joining Spurs in the summer of 2022 the forward has only scored four goals in 40 appearances since joining in a £60m deal from Everton.

Opening up on the troubles he has experienced, the 26-year-old told Brazilian newspaper O Globo: “I went through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months.

“Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eye on my money are no longer close to me.

“Things are going to flow now and I’m certain that I will have a good run at Tottenham and will make things happen again.

“I’m going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to strengthen my mind. That’s what it is about, to come back stronger.”

He then added: “I think I will be part of the next (Brazil) line-up – that’s what I’m working towards.

“It’s about doing a good run at Tottenham. I’m going to sit down and talk to them. I need a good run, get into the flow of play and settle in.”

Related links: