05th Sep 2023

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to UK stores tomorrow

Charlie Herbert

Some fan-favourites are returning to the menu as well

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to UK stores on tomorrow, along with six much-loved items as part of the chain’s regular menu update.

Customers at the fast food chain’s restaurants will once again have the chance to win thousands of prizes as the popular game returns.

McDonald’s UK is also bringing back some of its most-loved menu items this September to coincide with the return of its Monopoly game.

From 11am on Wednesday, September 6, customers will be able to once again get their hands on the Big Tasty (£5.89) and Big Tasty with bacon (£6.69).

Coming back to menus for six weeks only, the 100% beef patty with bacon, cheese, onions, juicy tomatoes and a unique smoky flavoured sauce all nested in a freshly toasted bun is definitely one not to miss!

(McDonald’s)

Mozzarella Dippers (£2.29) are back too, offering a warm and gooey centre encased in a golden crispy coating, the perfect indulgence with a tangy tomato dip. Finish it all off with the limited-edition Cadbury Flake Chocolate McFlurry (£1.99) or Cadbury Flake Raspberry McFlurry (£1.99) – a soft dairy ice cream, swirled with pieces of Cadburys Flake (with Raspberry sauce).

Finally, a seasonal delight, the Caramel Waffle Latte (£2.69) is back. A smooth latte, blended with a caramel waffle flavour syrup and topped with delicious caramel cream and caramel sugar dusting.

The new additions do mean that some menu items have had to make way though, including the BBQ Quarter Pounder and Cheesy Garlic Bites.

McDonald’s Monopoly is also returning back in restaurants from September 6, so you can collect game pieces whilst trying the new September food lineup.

The Monopoly peel doesn’t end after you peel on pack, it extends. With Double Peel returning, customers can peel on pack then peel in app, giving them more ways to collect and win.

If you collect the right game pieces this year, you could win a huge £100,000. Other top prizes include a brand new MINI electric car, a TUI holiday worth £2,000 and McDonald’s Gold Cards.

In order to take part, customers have to purchase a qualifying menu item with a McDonald’s Monopoly peelie sticker on.

These items include medium and large fries, three Chicken Selects, the Big Tasty, the Big Tasty with bacon, McFlurries, the McPlant, the McSpicy, the McCrispy, Deli and Veggie Wraps and Mozzarella Dippers.

Each game piece represents roads and train stations from the classic board game.

Once you collect a set of properties, you win a prize – the rarer that set is the better the giveaway will be.

