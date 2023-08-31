KFC has teamed up with Dead Man’s Fingers to create a limited-edition spiced rum and exclusive pop-up to celebrate  

Brought to you by KFC

There’s a launch event in Margate on THIS Friday and Saturday

KFC has teamed up with Dead Man’s Fingers to create a limited-edition 11 Herbed and Spiced Rum.

The limited edition tipple, inspired by the Colonel’s iconic 11 secret herbs and spices recipe, is now available from The Drop Store and via Amazon for £25.

To mark the momentous occasion, chicken and rum fanatics can try the beverage in person at a pop-up Chicken and Rum Shack on Margate’s iconic seafront – with free chicken – on Friday and Saturday (September 1 and 2) from 2.30-10.30pm.

The Margate location is a nod to Dead Man Finger’s coastal origins and the venue – The Harbour Arm, Stone Pier, CT91AP – promises to rival Glasto’s Rum Shack. But, the best bit, no tickets are required.

The pop-up will be fully stocked with chicken and the new bespoke beverage and an expert mixologist will be on hand to serve up a bunch of Dead Man’s Fingers-approved cocktails, including Zinger Punch, The Colonel’s Colada and Fingers Lickin’ Good, all made with Dead Man’s Fingers Rum.

Although the Colonel’s recipe remains a secret, KFC promises that it is, as you’d expect, finger(s) lickin’ good.

While it wouldn’t reveal exactly what is in the tasty collab, KFC says the rum is the “perfect balance of our herbs and spices including black and white pepper, together with the freshly fried goodness of our golden breading that makes our chicken taste so damn good.”

The alcohol is also infused with the “unmistakable notes” of Dead Man’s Fingers spiced rum and has “whispers of creamy caramel, vanilla, treacle toffee and nutmeg.”

The drink, it is suggested, is to be enjoyed with a splash of Pepsi or in a cocktail, with a bucket of chicken in the other hand, of course.

So grab your flock and head to Margate this weekend. Nothing goes better with rum cocktails than chicken, trust us.

Drink Responsibly