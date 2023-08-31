Search icon

Food

31st Aug 2023

KFC has teamed up with Dead Man’s Fingers to create a limited-edition spiced rum and exclusive pop-up to celebrate  

JOE

Brought to you by KFC

There’s a launch event in Margate on THIS Friday and Saturday

KFC has teamed up with Dead Man’s Fingers to create a limited-edition 11 Herbed and Spiced Rum.

The limited edition tipple, inspired by the Colonel’s iconic 11 secret herbs and spices recipe, is now available from The Drop Store and via Amazon for £25.

To mark the momentous occasion, chicken and rum fanatics can try the beverage in person at a pop-up Chicken and Rum Shack on Margate’s iconic seafront – with free chicken – on Friday and Saturday (September 1 and 2) from 2.30-10.30pm.

The Margate location is a nod to Dead Man Finger’s coastal origins and the venue – The Harbour Arm, Stone Pier, CT91AP – promises to rival Glasto’s Rum Shack. But, the best bit, no tickets are required.

The pop-up will be fully stocked with chicken and the new bespoke beverage and an expert mixologist will be on hand to serve up a bunch of Dead Man’s Fingers-approved cocktails, including Zinger Punch, The Colonel’s Colada and Fingers Lickin’ Good, all made with Dead Man’s Fingers Rum.

Although the Colonel’s recipe remains a secret, KFC promises that it is, as you’d expect, finger(s) lickin’ good.

While it wouldn’t reveal exactly what is in the tasty collab, KFC says the rum is the “perfect balance of our herbs and spices including black and white pepper, together with the freshly fried goodness of our golden breading that makes our chicken taste so damn good.”

The alcohol is also infused with the “unmistakable notes” of Dead Man’s Fingers spiced rum and has “whispers of creamy caramel, vanilla, treacle toffee and nutmeg.”

The drink, it is suggested, is to be enjoyed with a splash of Pepsi or in a cocktail, with a bucket of chicken in the other hand, of course.

So grab your flock and head to Margate this weekend. Nothing goes better with rum cocktails than chicken, trust us.

Drink Responsibly

Topics:

Food & Drink,KFC

RELATED ARTICLES

Big Zuu is out to find Britain’s favourite chicken recipe

Big Zuu

Big Zuu is out to find Britain’s favourite chicken recipe

By Jack Peat

Beavertown Brewery and Queens of the Stone Age launch one-of-a-kind music video

Food & Drink

Beavertown Brewery and Queens of the Stone Age launch one-of-a-kind music video

By Callum Boyle

McDonald’s releases four new sauces for dipping McNuggets

Food & Drink

McDonald’s releases four new sauces for dipping McNuggets

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

This guy’s love of Domino’s pizza ended up saving his life

Domino's

This guy’s love of Domino’s pizza ended up saving his life

By Carl Anka

Unpopular opinion: Full English Breakfasts are actually shit

Breakfast

Unpopular opinion: Full English Breakfasts are actually shit

By Alex Finnis

This pub near Manchester is offering a ridiculous 40-inch pizza eating challenge

Manchester

This pub near Manchester is offering a ridiculous 40-inch pizza eating challenge

By Wil Jones

Do you need meat to build muscle? The Game Changers investigate

Athletics

Do you need meat to build muscle? The Game Changers investigate

By Alex Roberts

Domino’s set up pizza stall in the middle of a Mexican wrestling arena

Domino's

Domino’s set up pizza stall in the middle of a Mexican wrestling arena

By Jack Peat

Vegans flock to country pub after it launches Britain’s first plant-based carvery

Food

Vegans flock to country pub after it launches Britain’s first plant-based carvery

By Jack Peat

Luis Rubiales’ mother released from hospital after three-day hunger strike

Football

Luis Rubiales’ mother released from hospital after three-day hunger strike

By Callum Boyle

Paris Jackson reveals why she identifies as a Black woman

Paris Jackson reveals why she identifies as a Black woman

By Joseph Loftus

Woman sparks backlash after admitting she demands bank info from men on first dates

Woman sparks backlash after admitting she demands bank info from men on first dates

By Joseph Loftus

At least 52 people killed in huge multi-storey building fire in Johannesburg

At least 52 people killed in huge multi-storey building fire in Johannesburg

By Joseph Loftus

More than £100,000 raised for family of hero police officer who died after being hit by train

fundraiser

More than £100,000 raised for family of hero police officer who died after being hit by train

By Joseph Loftus

Tyson Fury proposes tag-team fight against Usyk and Joshua

Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury proposes tag-team fight against Usyk and Joshua

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Theo Walcott couldn’t help resorting to football clichés when describing the birth of his son

Football

Theo Walcott couldn’t help resorting to football clichés when describing the birth of his son

By Conor Heneghan

Man accidentally wipes granddaughter’s doll’s face off – and tries to fix it in the most terrifying way

Dolls

Man accidentally wipes granddaughter’s doll’s face off – and tries to fix it in the most terrifying way

By Laura Holland

Donald Trump criticised after calling for a block on Muslims entering the USA

Donald Trump

Donald Trump criticised after calling for a block on Muslims entering the USA

By Paul Moore

QUIZ: Can you name every British football club that begins with the letter ‘C’?

Britain

QUIZ: Can you name every British football club that begins with the letter ‘C’?

By Paul Moore

Great news because Luther is coming back for more episodes

TV

Great news because Luther is coming back for more episodes

By Paul Moore

José Mourinho escapes punishment after FA charge for foul language after Newcastle win

Football

José Mourinho escapes punishment after FA charge for foul language after Newcastle win

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories