23rd Aug 2023

Morrisons launch doner kebab and chicken shawarma crisps

Jack Peat

Takeaway lovers rejoice!

Donor kebabs will no longer be the preserve of drunken nights out after Morrisons launched new kebab-flavoured crisps for everyday munching.

Hot on the heels of Aldi’s announcement that garlic bread-flavoured crisps are now officially a thing, Morrisons has upped the ante by bringing the taste of the takeaway to your homes.

Two bold new crisp flavours – Doner Kebab and Chicken Shawarma – are both now available in-store and online from today for just £1.15.

The perfect grab-and-go snacks, these mouthwatering crisps are made with 100 per cent British potatoes in a ridge-cut style for the ultimate crunch and texture.

With Brits spending a whopping £641 on takeaways per year, Morrisons shoppers can savour their favourite takeaway flavour for a fraction of the price – whether they’re looking for an exciting lunch box accompaniment or a delicious on-the-move snack.

Phoebe Splain, Buying Manager at Morrisons, says: “We know our shoppers love to experiment with new and exciting flavours, which is why we are thrilled to launch the Doner Kebab and Chicken Shawarma crisps. Inspired by the most popular Saturday night takeaways, we know these packets will prove very popular with our snack-loving customers”.

And not to be outdone, iconic ridged crisp brand Walkers MAX has joined forces with pizza legends – Pizza Hut – to introduce the Pepperoni Feast and Texan BBQ Pizzas in ridged crisp form, for the first time ever.

This exciting new partnership brings together two celebrated brands – with every mouthful of Walkers MAX newest flavours expertly created to replicate a bite-sized Pizza Hut pizza.

Inspired by the taste sensation of the Pizza Hut Texan BBQ, the first flavour offers the perfect mix of sweet BBQ chicken and smoky bacon.

While the new Pepperoni Feast packs the punch of each pizza slice into its bold ridges with the flavours of sweet and smoky pepperoni – satisfying pizza cravings with every crunch.

What’s more, both new flavours are suitable for vegetarians.

The must-try collab will be hitting shelves nationwide in August.

